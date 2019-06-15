World Cup History: Down the memory lane of the India-Pakistan rivalry

The 2003 WC game between India and Pakistan is an all-time classic

India versus Pakistan - nothing gets bigger than this in a World Cup game. Both countries have shared a rich vein of history and would try every bit to win the game as it is seen as a matter of pride than a normal game of cricket.

The environment around the game adds a bit of fuel as the recent activities across borders have caused tension which created few ripples about India forfeiting the game. But thankfully the game will go one provided the rain gods relent from showing up on Sunday.

The arch-rivals share a rich history in cricket's biggest tournament. Although the matches have been competitive, India shares a huge 6-0 lead and would want to make it 7-nil. Pakistan would be hoping to be lucky at least for the seventh time.

With the game expected to be a thrilling one, let's look back at the previous encounters between these two in World Cup history.

#1 1992 - Tendulkar's all-around display wins it for India

Miandad's frog jump was mocking Kiran More

Despite both teams playing in every World Cup since its inception, India's first World Cup match against Pakistan came only in 1992. Both India and Pakistan were desperate for a win as they were placed in the bottom half of the table.

Batting first, India had a slow start to the innings. Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja build a partnership before leg-spinner Mushtaq Ahmed came in to dismantle the batting line up. Sachin Tendulkar stood firm at one end as his unbeaten 54 took the total to 216/7.

India struck with the new ball, picking up two crucial wickets. Experienced Javed Miandad along with Aamir Sohail steadied the innings. It was Tendulkar who provided the crucial breakthrough by dismissing the Sohail. The innings derailed after that wicket as they lost eight wickets for 68 runs. India won the encounter by 43 runs.

