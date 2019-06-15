×
World Cup History: Five instances when the tournament champion had a 100% win percentage 

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
450   //    15 Jun 2019, 14:02 IST

Australia has achieved a 100% win percentage twice in the World Cups
Australia has achieved a 100% win percentage twice in the World Cups

ICC Cricket World Cup, the mega-event of cricket takes place once in every four years. The tournament's 12th edition is underway currently with the world's top 10 cricketing nations taking part in this tourney. A lot of teams have tried their best to capture the World Cup trophy but only 5 have been successful in fulfilling their dreams.

To win the world championship, a team needs to play cricket with utmost dedication and character. In tournaments like the World Cup, a big win can help the team garner a ton of momentum while a huge loss can kill the confidence of the players. Hence, the winning team should look to maintain their momentum as long as the day of the finale arrives.

There have been 5 instances in World Cup history that the winners had a 100% win percentage in the entire tournament. Here's a look at all of them.

#5 Australia - 2003

The final wicket of Zaheer Khan of India, caught by Darren Lehmann
The final wicket of Zaheer Khan of India, caught by Darren Lehmann

1999 World Cup champions, Australia had established themselves as one of the biggest powerhouses of world cricket until the 2003 World Cup arrived. They had legends like Adam Gilchrist, Brad Hogg, Glenn McGrath, Darren Lehmann, Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds, Andy Bichel, Matthew Hayden, Micheal Bevan and Brett Lee in their squad.

The Aussies were a part of Group A along with India, Zimbabwe, England, Pakistan, Netherlands and Namibia. The Men in Yellow ran through every opposition in the group stage to emerge as the table toppers of Group A. They then defeated Kenya, Sri Lanka and New Zealand in the Super Sixes to enter the semifinals undefeated.

In the 1st semifinal, they overcame Sri Lanka by 48 runs before crushing India in the final by 91 runs to win their third ICC World Cup trophy.

Tags:
Cricket World Cup 2019 Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Ricky Ponting Clive Lloyd Cricket World Cup Records (Previous Years) Australia Cricket World Cup Team West Indies Cricket World Cup Team
