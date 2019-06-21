World Cup points table 2019: Updated team standings after Australia vs Bangladesh match

Karthik Raj FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 13 // 21 Jun 2019, 01:32 IST

Australia v Bangladesh - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Australia posted yet another win in the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup by defeating a spirited Bangladesh team by 48 runs at Trent Bridge, Nottingham on June 20. David Warner starred for the Aussies with 166 runs off just 147 balls.

This was Trent Bridge, the ground where the highest ODI total in history was posted and hence there were no doubts about batting first. Australia did the same after winning the toss. The in-form duo of David Warner and Aaron Finch continued their good run by putting up a 121-run opening stand. After Finch's dismissal, Warner and Khawaja joined together to form another terrific partnership. Quickly, both Warner (100) and Khawaja (50) brought up their respective milestones.

Their partnership was even more special as it crossed the 200 run mark. Eventually, Warner got out for 166 while Khawaja perished for 89. In between Warner's and Khawaja's dismissal, Glenn Maxwell executed an impressive cameo to lift Australia to a daunting 381/6 after 50 overs.

Chasing 382, Bangladesh tried their best but still came second-best by 48 runs. The likes of Tamim Iqbal (62), Mushfiqur Rahim (102) and Mahmudullah (69) played valiant knocks but it always looked like a lost cause for Bangladesh. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Coulter-Nile were impressive for Australia with both of them bagging two wickets.

So, let's look at how this result affected both sides in terms of the points table.

Updated Points Table

Points Table

Australia moved to the top of the table by displacing New Zealand. With this win, Australia now have 10 points from 6 games. One more victory from the remaining 3 games should almost seal a semifinal spot for Australia.

On the other hand, Bangladesh will have to win all of their remaining 3 games to give themselves a small chance of qualifying for the semifinals. With the current Top 4 in fine form, even that might not be enough in the end.