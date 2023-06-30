The Netherlands and Sri Lanka will go face to face against each other in the second match of the Super Sixes at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2023. The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo will play host to this exciting game on Friday, June 30.

The Netherlands are on a roll at the moment as they have secured a place in the super sixes of the tournament after winning three consecutive games. Following a memorable win over West Indies, the Netherlands finished the group's stages second in the Group A points table with six points.

Bowling first, the bowlers failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Netherlands conceded a mammoth total of 374/6 in 50 overs. In reply, Teja Nedamanuru (111) and Scott Edwards (67) led the fightback for the Dutch team, followed by a late cameo from Logan van Beek (28 off 14 balls), who ensured that the game finished in a tie on the last ball of the game.

Logan van Been continued to impress in the super over as he smashed 30 runs with the bat and picked up two wickets with the ball as the Netherlands secured a memorable win over West Indies.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, looks all set to book their place at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 following their dominant run in the group stages. With four consecutive wins, Sri Lanka finished the group stages on top of the Group B points table with eight points.

Batting first, Pathum Nissanka (75) and Charith Asalanka (63) hit useful fifties as Sri Lanka got bowled out for just 245 runs in 49.3 overs. Defending a modest total, Maheesh Theekshana picked up three crucial wickets as they restricted Scotland to a mere 163 runs and entered the super sixes with a comfortable 82-run victory.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka holds a perfect head-to-head record against the Netherlands as they have won all three games played between both teams in ODIs.

Netherlands Won - 0

Sri Lanka Won - 3

No Results - 0

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Sri Lanka, ICC World Cup 2023 Qualifiers

Date and Time: June 30, 2023, Friday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

The pitch at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is expected to offer a neutral track for the game with a bit of help for everyone. There will be some lateral movement available for the seamers initially, while the spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

The batter's need to be a bit cautious in the start, while they can play their shots later on. Both teams might prefer chasing at this venue with average first innings score being 275-300.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

Playing conditions in Bulawayo will be ideal for a game of cricket on Friday. Temperatures are expected to hover around the 25 degree celsius mark with humidity in the 30s.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs

Netherlands

Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd, Vivian Kingma

Sri Lanka

Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Sri Lanka will be entering the super sixes on the back of four consecutive wins, while the Netherlands will be high on confidence after beating West Indies in their final group-stage game.

However, the Dasun Shanaka-led team will start the game as firm favourites as they have played more consistently in the tournament so far. They are currently one of the favourites to book their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Prediction: Sri Lanka to win the match.

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar, Fancode

