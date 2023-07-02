World Cup Qualifiers 2023, Super Sixes Match 4, Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Probable XIs, Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Streaming Details

Zimbabwe will take on Sri Lanka in Super Sixes Match 4 of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 on Sunday, July 2, at 12:30 pm IST. Zimbabwe put up a strong performance against Oman, even though they might have favored a larger margin of victory. Muzarabani and Chatara claimed three wickets, whilst Raza and Ngarava contributed with their bowling.

Zimbabwe's fielding turned into a standout, as they capitalized on half baked-possibilities and maintained their form all through the game. Their ability to transform chances into dismissals proved essential. In comparison, Oman neglected some potential possibilities, mainly a total that proved too much for them in the end.

Overall, Zimbabwe's disciplined bowling and sharp fielding performed a pivotal role in securing the win. They now lead onto their second match with more confidence than ever before.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka faced sizable challenges early on, thanks to an outstanding new-ball spell of Logan van Beek. However, Dhananjaya de Silva displayed extraordinary composure, resilience, and maturity as he guided Sri Lanka past the 200 mark.

The spinners, Theekshana and Hasaranga, played a crucial role by making use of pressure and limiting the Netherlands' batting lineup. Despite the Netherlands' preliminary success with the ball, the flurry of wickets they misplaced in their very own innings, in the end, cost them their fixture. Sri Lanka will be relieved to have popped out on the pinnacle in a demanding contest.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Details

Match: Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, Super Sixes, Match 4

Date & Time: July 2, 2023, 12:30 pm IST

Venue: Queen Sports Club, Bulawayo

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Pitch Report

In this competition, the Queens Sports Club's pitch has proven favorable for batting. Between 260 and 270 runs have been scored on average during the past five games. Both of the batting sides played well in both innings, although the fast bowlers were in better shape than the spinners due to the favorable circumstances. Three of the five games have been victories for the pursuing side.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Weather Forecast

On Sunday, it is mostly expected to be sunny with a temperature of 23°C. Low risk of precipitation (10%) and mild humidity (42%) with wind speed at 14 km/h.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Probable Playing XIs

Zimbabwe Team News

No major injury concerns

Zimbabwe Probable Playing XI

Joylord Gumbie(wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara/Brad Evans, Blessing Muzarabani

Sri Lanka Team News

Madushanka replaces an injured Chamera

Sri Lanka Probable Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction

Zimbabwe has demonstrated a remarkable run of form in previous matches, making them slight favorites going into their forthcoming match against Sri Lanka. Their victory over Oman in the previous game demonstrated their ability to perform well under pressure and emerge victorious. Sri Lanka also appears to be in terrific form; thus, one may anticipate a thrilling match between both sides!

Prediction: Zimbabwe to win this clash

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

Poll : Sean Williams to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes