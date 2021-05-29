WTC Final: 3 unorthodox tactics India could employ against New Zealand

Although they enter the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand as the underdogs, the Indian cricket team will be quietly confident of their chances.

Apart from a brilliant overseas series win Down Under, Virat Kohli's men have a settled playing XI that consistently won games in the group stage of the WTC. All parts of the lineup have clicked at some point in the recent past, leading to a sense of optimism among fans.

Here are three interesting tactics India could employ during what will be a back-and-forth battle in the WTC final.

#3 India could play Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur

India Nets Session

India are expected to go in with their tried-and-tested pace triumvirate of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami. But they could spring a surprise by fielding either Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur instead of Ishant or Shami. There are varying reasons for why India should go down this route.

Over the last year or so, Siraj has developed into a lethal bowler across formats. He generates swing with the new ball, delivers accurate yorkers and bowls around the 140 kph mark. The 27-year-old is high on confidence and has the complete backing of captain Virat Kohli.

Thakur, on the other hand, has many of the same attributes. He gives it his all in the field and swings the ball at any stage of the innings. But his real value to the team is through the depth he offers in the batting department - something that might be necessary given the Indian batting lineup's sketchy history in English conditions.

Kohli and the team management are unlikely to veer away from their superb trio, but if Siraj or Thakur played, would anyone really have a problem with the decision?

#2 India could push Rishabh Pant up to No. 5

India Nets Session

The first-choice wicket-keeper in the Test format without a trace of doubt, Rishabh Pant is the first Indian gloveman to enter the top 10 of the ICC's Test rankings for batsmen. And not without reason.

Pant has been incredible for India at No. 6, playing counter-attacking innings and saving the team from several precarious positions. When the team needs to get a move on, he has been promoted one position to No. 5. The indifferent form of Ajinkya Rahane too could be a contributing factor to this tactical move.

Pant has a good record in England, having scored a big hundred on his last tour of the country. The wicket-keeper's aggression could be channeled even more at No. 5, and placing a right-hander in Rahane between Pant and Ravindra Jadeja might prove to be a masterstroke.

#1 India can use Ravichandran Ashwin with the new ball

Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 2

It might seem like a strange move to give a spinner the new ball in England, but Ravichandran Ashwin imparts revs on the red ball unlike any other bowler. On his last tour of England, the off-spinner castled Alastair Cook in both innings of the 1st Test as the other new-ball bowlers struggled to provide breakthroughs.

With New Zealand expected to open with Tom Latham, another left-hander, Ashwin could feast with the brand new ball. It would be something the Blackcaps wouldn't be expecting, and Kohli can always revert to his quicks after a couple of overs if the move doesn't pay off.

Ashwin has gone from strength to strength in the Test format over the last few years, and there's no reason why he can't bowl with the new ball in English conditions.