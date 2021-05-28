WTC Final: 3 ways the Indian cricket team can line up

The inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final is expected to be a tightly contested affair between India and New Zealand.

Kane Williamson's side will probably enter the encounter as the favorites. The Blackcaps have historically been the better side in seaming conditions and play two Tests against England ahead of the WTC final.

But with a miraculous overseas series win in Australia under their belt, India will fancy their chances. Here are three ways Virat Kohli's men can line up for the WTC final against New Zealand.

India's squad for England tour: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness), Wriddhiman Saha (subject to fitness), Abhimanyu Easwaran (reserve), Prasidh Krishna (reserve), Avesh Khan (reserve), Arzan Nagwaswalla (reserve)

#3 India could field three pacers, one spinner and an extra batsman

India Nets Session

This might be an unconventional route, but India could use an extra batsman in English conditions. The top order has often let the team down against a quality seam attack, and some extra weight in the middle order could be invaluable.

With either Shubman Gill or Mayank Agarwal set to partner Rohit Sharma at the top of the order, the No. 7 spot is the only one up for grabs. Instead of playing a pacer or a spinner, India could play either Hanuma Vihari - who played a match-saving innings in the Australia series and has a fairly airtight technique - or KL Rahul.

However, this doesn't seem likely, with workload in mind. India have a five-Test series following the WTC final and they will need their pacers to be fresh. Moreover, the extra bowling option they play at No. 7 could turn out to be more than handy with the bat.

This would mean that only one of Ravichandran Ashwin or Ravindra Jadeja could play, with the former holding a slight edge at the moment.

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hanuma Vihari/KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

#2 India could play four pacers and one spinner

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 2

If India are confident that the conditions in Southampton will heavily favor the pacers, they could field four pacers. Apart from the tried-and-tested trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma, either Mohammed Siraj or Shardul Thakur could make the playing XI.

While Siraj is in a purple patch across formats and seems to have come of age as an international bowler, Thakur offers the ability to produce swing at any stage of the innings and batting depth. Both players did well in Australia, so India can't really go wrong with either choice.

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj/Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

#1 India could go with three pacers and two spinners

Australia v India: 4th Test: Day 2

The most likely course of action for India would be to go with a balanced playing XI comprising of three pacers and two spinners. Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have been the lynchpins of the Indian Test team, and can't be left out easily.

Jadeja can consistently scored runs batting at No. 7 and shouldn't be a lesser option than Vihari or Rahul. He would also give captain Virat Kohli a different dimension in the bowling attack. And the left-arm spinner will pip his protege Axar Patel to a spot in the playing XI, despite the latter's showing against England.

The most important question for India in any lineup will be the second opener. Gill's form has left a lot to be desired both in Test cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL), and while the team management has insisted they'll back him in the long run, they might be tempted to play Agarwal.

However, Gill should hold on to his place, with Agarwal having struggled against New Zealand - and particularly Trent Boult - last year.

India's probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

How much are you enjoying Sportskeeda's cricket coverage? Please spend 30 seconds answering this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your cricket needs.