WTC Final: IND v NZ head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the summit clash

The inaugural WTC Final will commence this Friday at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton. India and New Zealand qualified for the summit clash of this new tournament, courtesy of their brilliant performances in the league round.

The Indian cricket team defeated West Indies, Bangladesh, England, South Africa and Australia on their way to the WTC Final. On the other hand, New Zealand recorded series victories over India, Pakistan and West Indies to make it to the summit clash.

The Kiwis played one series less than India. Interestingly, New Zealand did not win a single overseas Test series in the league round. Their dominant performances at home helped them secure a berth in the WTC Final.

The Blackcaps were the only side to defeat India in an ICC World Test Championship series. Playing at home, Kane Williamson's team blanked Virat Kohli and Co. 2-0. Another win over India could make the Blackcaps the first ICC World Test champions.

Before the big battle between India and New Zealand gets underway, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the longest format of the game.

India vs New Zealand head-to-head stats

India have dominated New Zealand in the Test format. The two countries have battled 59 times in this format, with India emerging victorious on 21 occasions.

The Blackcaps have won 12 games, while the remaining 28 matches ended in a stalemate. All the previous five Test meetings between India and New Zealand have produced a winner. India lead New Zealand 3-2 in the last five Tests.

India vs New Zealand: Numbers you need to know before their WTC Final

Ross Taylor has scored 812 runs in 14 Tests against India. His compatriot Tim Southee has scalped 39 Test wickets against the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has amassed 773 runs in nine Tests against New Zealand. Mohammed Shami has taken 23 wickets while donning the whites against the Kiwis. Kohli and Shami will look forward to continuing their fine form against New Zealand in the WTC Final.

