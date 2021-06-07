WTC final: India at peak of their powers, but New Zealand have personnel to create history - Ish Sodhi

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has admitted that the Virat Kohli-led Indian side, which will take on the Kiwis in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, are at the peak of their powers.

He, however, added that New Zealand have the arsenal to upset India and create history in the clash in Southampton.

India and New Zealand, the top two sides in the ICC Test rankings, will battle it out in the WTC final in Southampton from June 18-22. While the Kiwis are taking on England in a two-match Test series, India arrived in the UK on June 3 for their grueling England tour.

In an interaction on the YouTube channel, ‘The Grade Cricketer’, Ish Sodhi stated that winning the WTC final would be a historic moment in New Zealand cricket. He admitted:

“Yeah, totally (it will be a massive moment in New Zealand cricket). It will be so satisfying. We have had so much success in series’ in recent times and our winning percentage over the last few years has been really good. But we haven’t quite been able to jump that hurdle of winning the ‘world’ tournament. And this one is so prestigious. Going to the UK and playing at a neutral venue against such a great Indian side.

“The Indian team has actually gone to Australia and won the last two series’ there in Test cricket. They are at the peak of their powers as well. It will be a great challenge I think. And if we do go over there and win, it will go down in New Zealand cricket history (as one of the greatest wins ever). We have got the personnel to do it.”

The Indian men and women team check into the Southampton hotel 🇮🇳🏏https://t.co/9tF3IBGCuE — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) June 3, 2021

Depth in New Zealand cricket key behind continued success: Ish Sodhi

According to the Kiwi leggie, the depth in New Zealand cricket has played a major part in the team’s success over the last few years.

Ish Sodhi gave the example of Devon Conway, who struck a double hundred on Test debut. The 28-year-old explained:

“We keep harping on about the depth in New Zealand cricket at the moment and how many guys come in straight into the team and perform. Devon Conway hadn’t played Test cricket before. It was not like he was playing against an average team. He had two of the most prolific bowlers in Test cricket bowling at him. First day at Lord’s, probably his first game at Lord’s, pressure’s high. He comes in and scores a hundred (200). He is another one of the lot of guys who come in and keep performing straightaway. That depth is playing a big part in why we are continuing to have the success that we have.”

New Zealand drew the first Test with England at Lord’s. Set to chase 273, the hosts ended on 170 for 3 in 70 overs, with Dom Sibley remaining unbeaten on 60 from 207 balls.

