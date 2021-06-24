WTC final: "Is the IPL going to reduce by 2 weeks so it could fit in?" - Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Virat Kohli 

Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at Virat Kohli over the Indian skipper's recent call for a multi-game World Test Championship (WTC) final. After India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand on Wednesday, Kohli had suggested that a three or five-Test WTC final in the future would make for a more 'memorable' spectacle of the players' skills.
Michael Vaughan, however, argued there is not enough space in the international calendar to fit a WTC final series, before questioning the Indian skipper if the IPL would reduce its length to accommodate it. The former England captain also asserted that winning one-off finals makes a team 'great' because they have to deliver on the only opportunity they receive.
Vaughan tweeted on Thursday:
"Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great."
WTC-winning captain Kane Williamson was also asked a similar question in the post-match presentation. Taking a slightly different view to Kohli, Williamson argued that a one-off final provides a "unique dynamic", but admitted that more games would only make it better.
Bradd Hogg backs Michael Vaughan's statement
Brad Hogg also echoed Michael Vaughan's statement. The former Australian spinner said a one-off game makes for the "ultimate test" of the finalists instead of a series of matches. Hogg tweeted:
"Agree with @MichaelVaughan Does not get any tougher than one chance. That is the ultimate test. #ICCWTCFinal"
Calls for a multi-game WTC final series have been fervent ever since the schedule was announced. The ICC, on its part, has declared that such a system is 'unrealistic' because it would mean blocking a month of international cricket for just two teams.