WTC final: "Is the IPL going to reduce by 2 weeks so it could fit in?" - Michael Vaughan takes a dig at Virat Kohli 

Michael Vaughan has taken a dig at Virat Kohli over the Indian skipper's recent call for a multi-game World Test Championship (WTC) final. After India suffered an eight-wicket loss to New Zealand on Wednesday, Kohli had suggested that a three or five-Test WTC final in the future would make for a more 'memorable' spectacle of the players' skills.

Michael Vaughan, however, argued there is not enough space in the international calendar to fit a WTC final series, before questioning the Indian skipper if the IPL would reduce its length to accommodate it. The former England captain also asserted that winning one-off finals makes a team 'great' because they have to deliver on the only opportunity they receive.

Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great 👍 https://t.co/MhqHkp5lvH — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 24, 2021

"Where in the schedule would it fit in ?? Are the IPL going to reduce the year of the final tournament by 2 weeks so it could fit in ? Doubt it ..: Finals are one off games where teams/individuals know they have to deliver … that’s what makes them so great."

WTC-winning captain Kane Williamson was also asked a similar question in the post-match presentation. Taking a slightly different view to Kohli, Williamson argued that a one-off final provides a "unique dynamic", but admitted that more games would only make it better.

Bradd Hogg backs Michael Vaughan's statement

Brad Hogg also echoed Michael Vaughan's statement. The former Australian spinner said a one-off game makes for the "ultimate test" of the finalists instead of a series of matches. Hogg tweeted:

"Agree with @MichaelVaughan Does not get any tougher than one chance. That is the ultimate test. #ICCWTCFinal"

Calls for a multi-game WTC final series have been fervent ever since the schedule was announced. The ICC, on its part, has declared that such a system is 'unrealistic' because it would mean blocking a month of international cricket for just two teams.

