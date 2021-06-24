WTC Final: Report card for all New Zealand bowlers

While it was Ross Taylor who hit the winning runs, it was New Zealand’s bowlers who propelled them to World Test Championship (WTC) glory in Southampton.

During the initial phases of play, many were concerned whether New Zealand could be caught out because of their decision to not field a spinner against India.

However, New Zealand’s all-out pace attack performed to a tee, as they managed to dismiss a strong Indian batting line-up twice despite rain curtailing play over the past week.

So who was the best New Zealand pacer on show? Did anyone perform below expectations? Find out in our report card for the New Zealand bowlers below.

Kyle Jamieson – 9/10

Jamieson to Kohli in Test matches:



84 deliveries, 30 runs, 3 dismissals. #WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/FTy4mKcGIL — Wisden (@WisdenCricket) June 23, 2021

To say Kyle Jamieson has found Test cricket easy would be an understatement. The 6'8" giant has impressed during his short time on the international stage, but many were wary about his performance outside New Zealand in the build-up to the WTC final.

Playing just his second Test in England, Kyle Jamieson showed great awareness to adjust his lengths after Day 2.

Guilty of being a tad short initially, Jamieson moved away from his natural lengths and reaped the rewards as he ended with match figures of 7/61 and the Man of the Match award in the WTC final.

One of the few bowlers who found both swing and seam consistently, Kyle Jamieson was a constant threat to the Indian batters throughout the game.

His miserly economy rate of 1.32 was the best for any bowler in the game, and he turned the game on its head by getting the better of Virat Kohli on both occasions in the Test.

Jamieson also dismissed players like Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma over the course of the Test, indicating how important the New Zealand quick was to his side’s fortunes on the big stage.

Tim Southee – 8/10

Left (Gill) - Three Quarter seam



Right (Rohit) - Check the shiny side is to the right, so normally the ball should go away from batsmen.



"He not necessarily try to bowl the big inswingers,he just hoping that swing takes the ball slightly in, towards the batsmen." - Simon Duoll https://t.co/u4D98tyuPP pic.twitter.com/obIKNQrUnS — Jayesh (@jayeshvk16) June 23, 2021

Tim Southee’s out-swingers always have troubled batters irrespective of the conditions. But it was his use of the “three-quarter-ball” during the second innings that left Indian openers searching for answers.

The 32-year-old set Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill beautifully on Day 5, bowling a series of outswingers for several overs before sharply nipping one back in. By sending the openers back, Tim Southee ensured New Zealand had all to play for on the final day of the game.

The New Zealand quick finished with match figures of 5/112 and his timely breakthroughs in the second innings ensured India were bundled out for 170.

Neil Wagner – 7.5/10

Have to say Neil Wagner is probably the most improved and underrated bowler in World cricket I feel. Yes he has the numbers but his ability to bowl in different situations is a skill in itself and the journey to get there adds a unique element to the story #WTCFinal21 — Robin John Peterson (@robbie13flair) June 20, 2021

Think of Neil Wagner, and you quickly envisage the left-arm pacer searing in and unleashing a bouncer barrage. The 35-year-old certainly did that against India, keeping the batters on their toes.

However, it was his smart use of the short ball ploy combined with the pitched-up deliveries that got him success against India. Neil Wagner showcased his versatility throughout the game and was up for the task whenever Kane Williamson called upon him.

Acting as the partnership breaker, Wagner sent Shubman Gill packing with just his third ball on Day 2, as he quickly adjusted to the conditions while other New Zealand pacers struggled with their length early on.

He also got the timely wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the first innings, setting up the field perfectly and then executing his short ball plan to perfection to outfox the Indian vice-captain.

Although he got just one wicket in the second innings, it was the crucial one of Ravindra Jadeja. India was slowly making their way back into the game, with Pant and Jadeja stitching up a partnership.

But Neil Wagner sent the all-rounder packing, first pegging him back with a bouncer barrage before drawing him out to nervously poke one to the keeper.

Trent Boult – 7/10

Yesterday @Sdoull did an analysis about how Boult has become more round-arm, something Doull speculated was a product of Boult playing more white ball cricket and hunting for reverse swing. The data shows Boult's release height has slipped from 1.98m in 2011 to 1.94m now. #INDvNZ — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) June 23, 2021

The left-arm pacer was dubbed as a trump card ahead of the final but arguably finished as the weakest speed gun out of the New Zealand quartet.

The fact that he still managed to pick up five wickets under an economy rate of 2.5 shows how relentless the New Zealand fast bowlers were against India.

While opening the bowling, Trent Boult was overshadowed on both occasions by Tim Southee, who settled into his groove much quicker than the Mumbai Indians pacer.

As Simon Doull smartly pointed out, Boult’s lack of match practice in recent months combined with his intention to search for the non-existent reverse swing made him less potent than his counterparts.

However, that doesn’t mean Trent Boult didn’t make an impact in the game. He still picked up the crucial wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara in the first innings and sent Rishabh Pant packing in the second, which acted as the final nail in India’s coffin.

Colin de Grandhomme – 6/10

In a game when all New Zealand pacers were on song, Colin de Grandhomme didn’t get many opportunities to make an impact with his dilly dollies.

Considering he got a chance to bat just once in the final, we have decided to judge the all-rounder based solely on his bowling skills.

Colin de Grandhomme’s low rating isn’t a testament to the quality of his bowling. It is more a barometer of how well the other Kiwi pacers bowled, and Colin de Grandhomme certainly did what was asked of him in Southampton.

He only got to bowl in the first innings and kept things tight as he gave some much-needed rest to his teammates.

