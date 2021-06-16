WTC final: When and where to watch IND v NZ World Test Championship final?

The inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and New Zealand will begin on Friday (June 18) at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Both teams performed exceptionally well in the league phase of this new competition, and now the two sides will collide for the trophy.

The ICC World Test Championship final is set to be one of the biggest cricketing events of the year. Fans from all over the world are looking forward to the contest between India and New Zealand.

Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for the World Test Championship final.

India Live Telecast Channel - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

India - Disney+ Hotstar VIP (Live Streaming)

Afghanistan - RTA Sport, Rtasport.live (Live Streaming)

Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka & Maldives - Star Sports 1

Bangladesh - Gazi TV, Rabbitholebd (Live Streaming)

New Zealand - Sky Sports, skysportnow (Live Streaming)

United Kingdom - SKY Sports Cricket, Sky Go and Now (Live Streaming)

USA & Canada - Willow TV, Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Singapore - Disney+Hotstar (Live Streaming)

Australia - Fox Sports, Kayo (Live Steaming)

Caribbean - Flow Sports

United Arab Emirates - Etisalat - CricLife, Switch TV (Live Streaming)

What is the start time of the World Test Championship final?

The ICC World Test Championship final will begin on June 18 and culminate on June 22.

If rain plays spoilsport during any of the five days and the match does not end on June 22, the game will continue on June 23 until the number of overs is completed.

The start time for the day's play is 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM Local Time, 10:00 AM GMT). Given the high stakes of this match, the upcoming battle between India and New Zealand could emerge as one of the most-viewed Test matches of all time.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar