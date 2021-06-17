WTC Final: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton pitch history and stats

The Ageas Bowl in Southampton will host the first ICC World Test Championship Final from June 18 to 22, where India and New Zealand cross swords in a high-voltage match.

The summit clash of the World Test Championship was initially scheduled to take place at Lord's. But with the team hotel being close to the Ageas Bowl, the organizers decided to shift it to Southampton, keeping the limited travel in mind.

The pitch at this venue has equally assisted the batters and the bowlers in the past. In the previous English summer, Zak Crawley played a 267-run knock against Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl. Fast bowler James Anderson has taken 26 wickets in six Tests, while off-spinner Moeen Ali has bagged 17 wickets in two Tests on this ground.

With Southampton set to host the ICC World Test Championship Final, here are some important stats you need to know from the previous Tests played at the Ageas Bowl.

Stadium Name: The Ageas Bowl

City: Southampton

Test Matches Played: 6

Matches Drawn: 3

Highest Individual Score: 267 - Zak Crawley (ENG) vs. Pakistan, 2020

Best Bowling Figures (Innings): 6/42 - Jason Holder (WI) vs. England, 2020

Best Bowling Figures (Match): 9/134 - Moeen Ali (ENG) vs. India, 2018

Highest Team Score: 583/8 dec. - England vs. Pakistan, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 178 - India vs. England, 2014

Highest Successful Run Chase: 200/6 - West Indies vs. England, 2020

Which Indian players have performed well at The Ageas Bowl?

Virat Kohli has been the most successful Indian batsman in Test matches at The Ageas Bowl

Virat Kohli has scored 171 runs in his four Test innings in Southampton, while Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara have amassed 168 and 163 runs, respectively.

Mohammed Shami has scalped seven wickets in two Tests at the Ageas Bowl. Ravindra Jadeja has been India's most successful spinner in Tests at this venue, with five wickets in one match.

Interestingly, the New Zealand cricket team has never played a Test at the Ageas Bowl before.

