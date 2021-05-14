WTC final: Top 3 batting performances by Kiwis in India-New Zealand Tests

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand will face Virat Kohli’s India in the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

En route to the final, New Zealand came up with impressive home series triumphs over West Indies and Pakistan. Their place in the WTC final was confirmed after Australia decided to postpone their tour of South Africa over growing COVID-19 concerns.

Both India and England were in contention to qualify when the teams met recently in India. However, the hosts thrashed the Englishmen 3-1 to book their place in the WTC summit clash.

If we look at the head-to-head numbers between the two teams, New Zealand have won only 12 of the 59 Tests between the two teams, while India have been victorious in 21. As many as 26 India-New Zealand encounters have ended in draws.

3 most memorable batting efforts by New Zealand against India

Over the years, New Zealand batsmen have come up with some excellent performances against the Indians. Here we look at three such special efforts.

#3 Ian Smith (173) - 1990 Auckland Test

Ian Smith

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batsman Ian Smith played an incredible knock of 173 off just 136 balls in the third Test of the three-match series against India in Auckland in 1990. It was counter-attacking at its finest as Smith posted the highest score by a No. 9 in Tests.

Sent into bat after losing the toss, the hosts had crumbled to 131 for 7. It seemed as if the Kiwis would fold up for under 200. Smith, however, had other ideas as he smashed 23 fours and three sixes, scoring at a strike rate of 127.20.

A decent Indian bowling attack comprising Kapil Dev, Manoj Prabhakar, Atul Wassan and Narendra Hirwani could make no impact on Smith as he went hammer and tongs. Smith and the legendary Richard Hadlee (87) featured in a whirlwind 103-run stand for the eighth wicket. Smith was eventually trapped lbw by Manoj Prabhakar, but by that time New Zealand had recovered to post 391.

#OnThisDay in 1990, Ian Smith posted the biggest score by a No.9 in Test history.



Coming in at 131/7 against India, he went to stumps on 169 and finished with a score of 173 off 136. pic.twitter.com/Mqjs7Pu6gz — ICC (@ICC) February 21, 2021

In reply, India posted 482 as skipper Mohammed Azharuddin led from the front with a superb 192. Second innings hundreds from Andrew Jones (170 not out) and Martin Crowe (113) saw New Zealand give India a target of 393. The game ended in a draw as India made 149 for no loss in 45 overs.

#2 Bert Sutcliffe (230*) - 1955 Delhi Test

Bert Sutcliffe

New Zealand legend Bert Sutcliffe registered his career-best score of 230* in the third Test of the five-match series in India in 1955-56. The Kiwis elected to bat first after winning the toss in Delhi and Sutcliffe dominated the Indian bowlers while opening the batting.

Occupying the crease for 540 minutes during his marathon knock, Sutcliffe hit 30 fours as the Indian bowlers could only marvel at his genius. Sutcliffe featured in three impressive partnerships as New Zealand declared at 450 for 2 after 176 overs.

#OnThisDay in 1923, Bert Sutcliffe was born.



His 230* against India in 1955 was the highest Test score for New Zealand for more than a decade.



During his 18 year international career he scored 2727 runs at an average of over 40, but never won a Test. pic.twitter.com/lkORYkdlLI — ICC (@ICC) November 17, 2019

Sutcliffe and his opening partner Gordon Leggat (37) added 98 for the first wicket. John Guy (52) and Sutcliffe then added 130 for the second wicket. India’s woes continued as Sutcliffe and John Reid (119 not out) then featured in an unbroken 222-run stand for the third wicket.

Vijay Manjrekar’s 177 and half-centuries from Nari Contractor, Gulabrai Ramchand and Bapu Nadkarni saw India declare at 531 for 7 in response. New Zealand scored 112 for 1 in their second innings as the match ended in a high-scoring draw.

#1 Brendon McCullum (302) - 2014 Wellington Test

Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum created history by becoming the first New Zealand batsman to notch up a triple hundred in Tests. McCullum achieved the feat during the second Test of the two-match series against India in Wellington in 2013-14.

McCullum’s belligerent knock came with New Zealand’s backs to the wall. Having won the toss, India bowled first and cleaned up New Zealand for 192 as Ishant Sharma picked up six wickets. In response, India posted 438, courtesy of Ajinkya Rahane’s 118 and Shikhar Dhawan’s 98 as the visitors gained a massive lead of 246 runs.

#OnThisDay Brendon McCullum hit 302 against India, his highest interntional score, to rescue the 2nd Test pic.twitter.com/X9DFdZWEMN — ICC (@ICC) February 18, 2016

In their second innings, the Kiwis had lost half their side for 94. India looked set for one of their most famous overseas wins. However, leading from the front, McCullum played one of the greatest counter-attacking knocks ever. He occupied the crease for 775 minutes and faced 559 balls, smacking 32 fours and four sixes.

McCullum featured in a mammoth 352-run stand for the sixth wicket with BJ Watling (124) and added 179 with Jimmy Neesham (137 not out) for the seventh. The Kiwi skipper’s knock ended at 302 as New Zealand went on to declare at 680 for 8. Set a target of 435, India were forced to bat out a draw as Virat Kohli helped himself to an unbeaten 105.