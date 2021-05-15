WTC Final: Top 3 bowling performances by Kiwis in India-New Zealand Tests

The excitement for the World Test Championship (WTC) final is building up as India and New Zealand gear up to face each other. The inaugural WTC final will be played in Southampton from June 18 to 22.

New Zealand progressed to the final on the back of some commanding wins at home as they thumped West Indies and Pakistan. Their berth in the summit clash of the WTC was confirmed once Australia pulled out of the scheduled tour of South Africa earlier this year, citing COVID-19 concerns.

India and England were the other contenders to make the WTC final. It was Virat Kohli’s men who qualified by thrashing the Englishmen 3-1 at home in a four-match Test series.

In the head-to-head battle between the two sides. New Zealand have managed to win only 12 of the 59 Tests between the two teams while India have been triumphant in 21. Conditions at Southampton, though, are likely to favour the Kiwis.

Three most memorable bowling efforts by New Zealand against Team India

Over the years, bowlers from New Zealand have come up with some wonderful performances against the Indians. We look at three such excellent efforts.

#3 Tim Southee (7 for 64) - 2012 Bengaluru Test

Tim Southee

New Zealand pace bowler Tim Southee stood up to a strong Indian batting line-up with figures of 7 for 64 in the first innings of the Bengaluru Test in 2012. The Kiwis posted 365 after winning the toss and batting first, after which Southee’s seven-for restricted the hosts to 353.

Southee got New Zealand off to a great start by cleaning up Gautam Gambhir for 2 and having Cheteshwar Pujara (9) caught off the short ball. Suresh Raina (55) and MS Dhoni (62) batted well for India, compiling impressive fifties before Southee dismissed both of them.

🔹 New Zealand's third highest Test wicket taker

🔹 Test best figures of 7/64

🔹 ODI best figures of 7/33

🔹 T20I best figures of 5/18



Happy birthday to New Zealand's Tim Southee! pic.twitter.com/H9WTaS7wEC — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2019

The Kiwi pacer also got the massive scalp of Virat Kohli, trapping him lbw for 103. Southee ensured New Zealand got a slender lead by having Zaheer Khan (7) and Pragyan Ojha (0) caught behind in quick succession.

Ashwin’s five-for in the second innings though kept New Zealand to 248. India were still set a challenging target of 261 to win the contest. Kohli (51 not out) and Dhoni (48 not out) guided India home to a five-wicket win.

#2 Simon Doull (7 for 65) - 1998 Wellington Test

Simon Doull

Former New Zealand fast bowler Simon Doull came up with his career-best effort of 7 for 65 in the Wellington Test against India in December 1998. India decided to bat first after winning the toss, but Doull’s brilliance restricted them to 208.

He sent Navjot Sidhu and Rahul Dravid back to the pavilion for ducks and trapped Ajay Jadeja lbw for 10. Sourav Ganguly was also caught behind for five while Sachin Tendulkar fell to the Kiwi pacer three short of his fifty.

Doull also dismissed Anil Kumble and Nayan Mongia cheaply as India crumbled against some fine pace bowling. Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin was the only batsman who stood up to the New Zealand challenge, and returned unbeaten on 103.

Former 🇳🇿 tall fast bowler who zipped past many bat edges with his seam movement, loved moving the ball in the air.



Our childhood will never forget the pain from his 7/65 vs Ind, Boxing Day Test '98



An excellent Broadcaster with @SkyCricket & @IPL #HappyBirthday Simon Doull🙌 pic.twitter.com/nC3TmUhkDM — North Stand Gang - Wankhede (@NorthStandGang) August 6, 2020

New Zealand replied with a competitive 352 as Dion Nash made an unbeaten 89 and Daniel Vettori and Nathan Astle also contributed half-centuries. Doull picked up two more wickets in India’s second innings, but Tendulkar’s 113 saw them post 356.

Set to chase 213 for victory, New Zealand got home by four wickets courtesy Craig McMillan’s unbeaten 74 and Chris Cairns’ 61.

#1 Richard Hadlee (7 for 23) - 1976 Wellington Test

Richard Hadlee

New Zealand legend Richard Hadlee ran through India’s batting line-up in the second innings of the Wellington Test in 1976 as the hosts secured a comprehensive victory by an innings and 33 runs.

India were trailing New Zealand by 114 runs in the first innings, and Hadlee’s spectacular bowling blew them over for 81 runs in 26.3 overs in the second innings. After dismissing the well-set Surinder Amarnath (27) and Gundappa Viswanath (20), Hadlee had Brijesh Patel (4) caught behind.

Best bowling figures in an innings for #NewZealand in #Test #Cricket:



9/52 - Richard Hadlee v AUS, 1985

7/23 - Richard Hadlee v IND, 1976

7/27 - Chris Cairns v WI, 1999

7/39 - @NeilWagner13 v WEST INDIES, 2017*#NZvWI #WIvNZ — CricApp (@TheCricApp) December 1, 2017

Having sent back the top and middle-order, Hadlee also ran through the lower-order without much trouble. Erapalli Prasanna, Bishan Bedi and Bhagwath Chandrasekhar were all bowled by the New Zealand genius as the Kiwis romped home to an emphatic win.

Hadlee had picked up four wickets in India’s first innings too as the visitors batted first after winning the toss. Brijesh Patel top-scored for 81 as India only managed 220. In response, Mark Burgess’ 95 lifted New Zealand to 334. Hadlee’s magic then sunk India to an embarrassing loss.