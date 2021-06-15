WTC final: [Watch] New Zealand arrive in Southampton ahead of India clash

The New Zealand team have arrived in Southampton ahead of their World Test Championship final clash against India. The Kiwis shared a short clip on Twitter where the players are seen making their way into the team hotel.

New Zealand will be buoyed by their recent win over England at Edgbaston. The eight-wicket victory saw them win a Test series on English soil for the first time in 22 years.

On the back of their win over England, New Zealand will now enter the World Test Championship final as the no.1-ranked Test team in the world. India slipped to second spot in the latest ICC rankings.

New Zealand will hope that their star batsman and captain Kane Williamson recovers in time for the summit clash in Southampton starting June 18. Williamson missed the second Test against England due to an elbow niggle.

"I don’t think it counts for much" - Trent Boult on New Zealand's series win over England before WTC final

A lot has been made about how New Zealand will be the better-prepared side going into the WTC final. The Kiwis' confidence will also be high following their 1-0 win over England. But pacer Trent Boult isn't reading much into it and suggested that playing two Tests prior to the final would not count for much. He said:

“I don’t think it counts for much. Good preparation, and good for everyone to have a hitout and get some time under their belt. Just really looking forward to this week, can’t wait, and hopefully we can continue on our good form."

Although Trent Boult is hoping to have a "bit of banter" with some of his Mumbai Indians teammates, the two teams cannot interact yet due to the COVID-19 norms. The pacer added:

"It’s a little bit different, [we’ve seen] a few IPL players and guys we’re familiar with from certain teams. I haven’t seen any of my fellow Mumbai Indians yet and I’m sure there will be a bit of banter and a few smiles shared. Obviously with social distancing everyone is keeping their distance and it’s one of those unique situations.”

Trent Boult, who played no part in the first Test against England, picked up six wickets in the second match to help New Zealand emerge victorious.

