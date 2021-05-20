WTC final: "We have a fair idea of how New Zealand bowlers operate, and we will be prepared" - Cheteshwar Pujara

Team India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara is confident that his side will be able to stand up to New Zealand’s bowling in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton next month.

Indian batsmen have struggled against Kiwi pacers away from home in recent years, especially when the surface has had something to offer. India also lost the Test series in New Zealand last year.

Asked about the threat that will be posed by the New Zealand bowlers, Cheteshwar Pujara told TOI that India are aware of how the Kiwis' bowling unit operates.

“I don't want to name any particular bowler (to look out for) in their line-up. Their bowling attack is very well-balanced. We have faced their bowlers before and have a fair idea of how they operate, the angles they use and we will be prepared," Pujara said.

Sharing his thoughts on the WTC final, Cheteshwar Pujara asserted that India are looking forward to the challenge, stating that the contest will be between two well-matched sides.

“The Indian team has charted a remarkable journey in the last two years. We have played well to qualify for the final and everyone is looking forward to it. The India-New Zealand final will be a clash between two top-quality sides. It will definitely be a good game as both teams are evenly matched,” Cheteshwar Pujara added.

The 33-year-old also doesn’t buy the theory that India’s loss in the Test series in New Zealand last year will give the Kiwis a psychological edge in the WTC final.

“I don't think so (New Zealand will have an advantage). When we played the Kiwis in 2020, it was in their backyard. That won't be the case in the WTC final since it's a neutral venue for both the teams. None of the teams will have a home advantage. We have our bases covered and if we play to our potential - then we have the ability to beat any side in the world,” Cheteshwar Pujara opined.

India lost their last Test in Southampton, against England in 2018. However, according to Cheteshwar Pujara, India will only take positives from that match into the WTC final.

"We have the team to win in England" - Cheteshwar Pujara

ICYMI - A look at #TeamIndia's squad for the inaugural ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final and the five-match Test series against England. 👇



Standby players: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla pic.twitter.com/17J050QVT3 — BCCI (@BCCI) May 7, 2021

After the WTC final, India will take on England in a grueling five-match Test series. The last time Virat Kohli’s men were in England, they were hammered 4-1. Cheteshwar Pujara is confident that India have the team to beat the hosts this time round.

“For sure, we have the team to win in England. We have been doing well in overseas conditions recently. The confidence in the team is high. In every department of the game - our side has high-quality players and if we are able to execute our plans on the given day - the results will be in our favour against England,” Pujara said.

Cheteshwar Pujara also admitted that the current Indian team have the strongest bench strength as everyone in the squad is hungry to do well.

Team India will begin their tour of England with the WTC final in Southampton on June 18. The Test series against England will begin in Nottingham from August 4.