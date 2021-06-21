WTC Final: 5 interesting stats to emerge after Day 3 of India vs New Zealand 

The third day of the inaugural WTC Final culminated with New Zealand trailing India by 116 runs in the first innings. Virat Kohli's men collapsed from 146/3 to 217 all out in their first innings.

The Blackcaps batted well in the second half of the day, ending with 101/2 in 49 overs. Kyle Jamieson and Devon Conway were the top performers for the New Zealand cricket team on Day 3.

While Jamieson took a five-wicket haul with the ball, Conway completed his first half-century against India in international cricket. India will have to bowl well on Day 4 to ensure the Blackcaps do not take a big lead.

On that note, let's have a look at the top five interesting statistics to emerge after Day 3 of the WTC Final.

1. Ishant Sharma took his 200th Test wicket outside India in the WTC Final

Ishant Sharma completes picking 200 wickets in Test outside Indian soil.



200 (or) more Test wickets by an Ind bowler in Away (or) neutral venue :



269 - Kumble

215 - Kapil Dev

207 - Zaheer Khan

200 - Ishant Sharma*#INDvsNZ #WTCFinal21 — SportsAmaze (@Sports_amaze) June 20, 2021

Ishant Sharma became the fourth Indian bowler to scalp 200 Test wickets outside India. The right-arm fast bowler accomplished the feat in the final over of the WTC Final's Day 3 by sending Devon Conway back to the pavilion.

Sharma needs 16 more wickets to overtake Kapil Dev and become the most successful Indian fast bowler in overseas conditions. Overall, Ishant has 304 Test wickets to his name.

2. Kyle Jamieson became the first bowler to take five 5-wicket hauls in World Test Championship

The World Test Championship began with The Ashes series in 2019. Nine teams have been a part of this competition, but none of the bowlers could complete five 5-wicket hauls in the tournament before Kyle Jamieson.

The Kiwi speedster had not even made his Test debut when the competition began in 2019. Now, after his five-wicket haul against India in the WTC Final, Jamieson has become the first bowler to take five or more wickets in five innings of the tournament.

3. Kyle Jamieson's impressive start in Test cricket

As mentioned ahead, Kyle Jamieson did not play a single Test match before 2020. The WTC Final is the right-arm fast bowler's eighth Test, and he already has 44 wickets to his name.

Jamieson has taken five 5-wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul in his Test career so far. Among the Kiwis to have played Test cricket, Jamieson has the most wickets in his first eight Tests.

4. Kyle Jamieson records best bowling figures by a Kiwi in ICC tournament finals

Best bowling figures in ICC finals:



Jacques Kallis - 5/30 v WI, CT 1998

Kyle Jamieson - 5/31 v IND, WTC 2021

Joel Garner - 5/38 v ENG, WC 1979#WTCFinal #INDvNZ — CricTracker (@Cricketracker) June 20, 2021

Kyle Jamieson ended the first innings of the WTC Final with figures of 5/31 in 22 overs. He picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah in the Indian innings.

With this spell, Jamieson achieved the best figures by a Kiwi player in the ICC tournament finals. He narrowly missed out on breaking former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis' record for best bowling figures (5/30) in the ICC tournament finals.

5. Devon Conway breaks Stewie Dempster's 91-year-old record

Most runs by a New Zealand player in first 5 men's Test innings of career:-

360 - Devon Conway in 2021

314 - Stewie Dempster in 1930

312 - James Neesham in 2014



Until today, Stewie Dempster was the only player at top of this list throughout New Zealand's Test history.#WTCFinal — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) June 20, 2021

Devon Conway made his Test debut earlier this month in the Test series between New Zealand and England. The South Africa-born player began his Test career with a double century at Lord's.

His innings against India in the WTC Final was his fifth in Test cricket, and after his dismissal, he has 360 runs to his name. This aggregate is the highest among all Kiwi players in first 5 men's Test innings of their careers.

