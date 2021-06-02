WTC final: Trent Boult can replicate Mohammad Amir's success against Virat and Rohit, feels Salman Butt

Salman Butt believes left-arm pacer Trent Boult will be key to New Zealand's success in the World Test Championship final against India. Butt remarked on Wednesday that Boult is similar to Pakistan's Mohammad Amir and could be equally effective against Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the new ball.

Amir's exploits against Kohli and Rohit are much talked about. He has dismissed Rohit thrice and Kohli twice in white-ball cricket, often in the most crucial of games. Trent Boult, too, has tasted immense success against the Indian stalwarts, snaring their wickets over six times each in international cricket.

Salman Butt explained Boult's angle and the movement he extracts in the air and off the deck makes him a 'lethal' option. He added that it's crucial to get Virat and Rohit out early because the duo possess the ability to singlehandedly win games for India.

"They will want Trent Boult to be available and give his hundred percent because he could be lethal. Left-armers have generally troubled right-handers. Their new ball swings nicely in the air moves nicely off the deck. We have seen that Mohammad Amir has bowled well to both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. He has bowled to them in the right areas and has got the results as well. So, New Zealand will have to make sure that Trent Boult is available against India. Because if you don't dismiss batsmen like them (Rohit and Virat) early, they will dismiss you out of the game!" Salman Butt said on his YouTube channel.

New Zealand expects Trent Boult to miss the Test series against England so he can be fresh for the World Test Championship's final against India. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 31, 2021

Trent Boult also has a stunning record in England, picking up 21 wickets from four Tests, including five-wicket hauls, at an average of 23.14.

Playing 2 Tests against England an ideal preparation for New Zealand: Salman Butt

Salman Butt (PC: ESPN)

Salman Butt also opined on the ongoing debate over the difference between India and New Zealand's preparation for the WTC final. The former Pakistan captain argued that the two-Test series against England is 'ideal' for Kane Willamson's team because match practice in the build-up to a big clash generally helps the players get into a better rhythm.

"When you come off [to a big game] after playing games on the run, your preparation is better. Bowlers are in a better rhythm while the batsmen's ball-sighting gets better with time. It can be a bit difficult for players who are not in form but usually playing cricket before a bigger game is better because you get into a rhythm and your timing also sets in. Definitely, it's ideal for New Zealand that they will play 2 Test matches," signed off Salman Butt.

While the Test series between England and New Zealand will start at Lord's today, the WTC final will commence at the at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton from June 18.

Final training and photo day at the @HomeOfCricket ahead of the first Test against @englandcricket #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/RkD7YqDEXh — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 1, 2021