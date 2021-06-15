WTC final: "As the elder statesman, Ishant Sharma is in there for me" - Ian Bishop on India’s bowling combination

Former West Indies fast bowler Ian Bishop has backed Ishant Sharma over Mohammed Siraj for a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

There has been an intense debate over India’s bowling combination for the WTC final. While India looks set to play three seamers and two spinners, there is likely to be a close contest between Ishant and Siraj for the third pacer’s slot.

According to Bishop, despite Siraj’s excellent performance during his debut Test series in Australia, he would still go for Ishant, considering he is India’s most experienced bowler.

At a press conference organized by Star Sports, the former Windies pacer explained his choices.

“I have high regard for Jasprit Bumrah. Shane (Bond) knows him a lot better that I ever will. But, his skill set has been pretty good, he has performed before. Ishant Sharma has a lot of experience, having had a couple of tours of active duty in England. He has played county cricket there. So, as the elder statesman, Ishant Sharma is in there for me. Of course, (Mohammed) Siraj bowled so well in Australia, but (Mohammed) Shami’s experience, seam position... If he is fit and in good rhythm, I am going will him as well.”

Bishop added that he would pick two spinners instead of an extra pacer in India’s WTC final XI.

“And I am going for the two spinners. (Ravindra) Jadeja bats, (Ravichandran) Ashwin bats, and they are both excellent bowlers and in good form as well. So the balance of the attack for me will be those three seamers and those two spinners.”

New Zealand definitely has an advantage in the WTC final: Ian Bishop

A theory floating around for the past few days has been that the Kiwis hold the edge in the WTC final since they have already played two Tests in England.

Also, the fact that they won the Edgbaston Test would give them a further boost. According to Bishop, there is some logic to the assumption.

“I think it definitely does (help that New Zealand have played in England recently). From my own playing experience, England is my favorite place to bowl, apart from Perth in Australia, because the ball does significantly more. (New Zealand have) Trent Boult, Tim, Southee, Kyle Jamieson, who has actually, at times, bowled fuller than those two premier fast bowlers. That adjustment in length is needed in England. Those guys have already played Test matches this summer.”

Bishop added that Indian bowlers have impressive skills as well, but experience under the conditions could favor the Kiwis a little more in the WTC final.

“You have to give a lot of credit to Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, who has played a lot of cricket for India, and Mohammed Shami. Those guys have got some skills as well. But New Zealand’s experience and recent run has been excellent in Test cricket. Above all, I do hope that this is a spectacle because Test cricket needs it, whoever wins.”

The WTC final will be played at Southampton from June 18-22, with June 23 marked as the Reserve Day.

