WTC Final: Does India have a psychological edge over New Zealand?

It appears as if Virat Kohli and his Indian side are treating the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand like a boxing bout. The talk is big, the talk is defiant, and most importantly, it appears they're throwing down the gauntlet to England as well; who they will lock horns with in a five-match Test series in August.

They might not have landed in England yet, but it is typical of Kohli to be brimming with bucketloads of confidence. He relishes challenges and doesn't mince words when it comes to tackling big ocassions.

Trent Boult, Tim Southee, and Kane Williamson are all part of a cracking Kiwi side that's gone about its business with a quiet sense of confidence and made it to the WTC final. India have beaten some giants along the way and set up a final with New Zealand later this month.

"Conditions are as potent for New Zealand as they are for us," Kohli said when asked about the playing conditions and on whether they favor NZ during the WTC ahead of their departure to England.

Kohli has backed his team to deliver in England.

"Conditions in Australia should've favored them too. It's about how you look at things. If you want us to think that NZ will have an advantage before boarding the flight, then it's that otherwise we feel we are equal."

WTC is no pressure

Kohli's words go on to show the confidence he has on his players. The team has been playing some high-octane cricket since last year, and the pause in the 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was a much-needed rest for their bodies.

It puts them in a positive and relaxed frame of mind which the Indian skipper is aware of ahead of a stiff WTC challenge. It helps decrease the pressure and quash any doubts that linger over fatigue and recovery.

"(I) Have no pressure on me. I just want to take Indian cricket forward. There was no pressure on me previously and nor is there any sort of pressure on me now," he opined.

Kohli is determined to treat the final like any other test match.

"In the past we've landed three days prior to the schedule and had a great tour. It's not the first time we're touring England. It's all in the mind. We don't have any issues even with just four practice sessions ahead of the final. We all want to make the most of our opportunities."

For now, it seems they have started on the right note by openly declaring they're ready. Is this a ploy to psychologically dent the confidence of the New Zealand cricket team?

With Virat Kohli as captain, we can always expect a challenge and an open one at that. India's last heart-break in England was in the 2019 World Cup when they lost to New Zealand in the semifinal. Maybe that will provide an added incentive for Team India to even the scores this time around.

Australia v India: 1st Test - Day 3

India squad vs New Zealand for the WTC

Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohd. Shami, Md. Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul (subject to fitness clearance), Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper; subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players for India: Abhimanyu Easwaran, Prasidh Krishna, Avesh Khan, Arzan Nagwaswalla

Edited by Diptanil Roy