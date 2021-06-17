WTC final: "Tactically, Kane Williamson is a better captain than Virat Kohli" - Aakash Chopra compares the skippers

Former India Test opener Aakash Chopra has opined that New Zealand’s Kane Williamson is tactically better among the two captains in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

He, however, added that when it comes to batting, Williamson's counterpart Virat Kohli definitely holds the edge.

Williamson and Kohli have led their respective sides admirably in the WTC. Virat Kohli has captained India in 14 WTC matches, of which India has won 10 and lost four.

On the other hand, Williamson has led New Zealand in nine WTC games, out of which they have won six and lost three.

In a YouTube interaction with Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, Chopra agreed that Williamson was a good tactician but also pointed out that Kohli was the better package overall.

“Tactically, Kane Williamson is the better captain, but as batsman and total package, Kohli brings in more.”

Chopra added that both the Indian and New Zealand captains are highly experienced and can be expected to do a good job in the WTC final.

“Both have a lot of experience and good teams. A captain is only as good as his team and they have contrasting styles. New Zealand’s Kane Williamson likes to control the game. He is very happy for the game to move at a steady pace. India’s Virat Kohli is always looking for wickets and is more expressive. Both are good in their own way.”

The cricketer-turned-commentator further pointed out that while Kohli has tasted success as a batsman in England, Williamson has struggled both in England and against India.

“Kohli is in good form. He may not have scored a hundred, but he rises to the big occasion. He struggled in 2014, but on the previous tour in 2018, he scored nearly 600 runs. He understands the conditions and situations well. Williamson is a top-class player for New Zealand. But, he hasn’t performed well in England and his record against India is also not that great. India’s bowlers have troubled Williamson.”

New Zealand’s discipline a danger for India in WTC final: Aakash Chopra

According to Chopra, since the bowling of both sides is almost on par, the batting of India and New Zealand could be the decisive factor in the WTC final.

“The bowling of India and New Zealand is top-class. India’s spin department is better. If New Zealand play Ajaz Patel, India have Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja as options. If there is turn in the pitch, we have greater variety. Otherwise, man-to-man India and New Zealand are equal in the bowling department.”

The 43-year-old further claimed that New Zealand’s discipline with the bat could be the biggest danger for India.

“Batting first and scoring 350 though would be a tough task for both teams. Batsmen from both teams are likely to have a tough time owing to the strong bowling attacks that will be on display in the WTC final. The biggest danger for India will come from New Zealand’s discipline. Their batsmen are willing to play boring cricket and hold the innings together. They won’t give their wicket away easily. India’s batting pedigree is better but they are a bit aggressive. Black Caps’ discipline could outdo India’s aggression in English conditions.”

The Kiwis beat India 2-0 the last time the teams met in a Test series, in New Zealand early last year.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar