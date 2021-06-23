WTC Final: Virat Kohli made a statement by not sending nightwatchman after Rohit’s wicket - Brad Hogg

Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has praised Virat Kohli for not sending in a nightwatchman at the fall of Rohit Sharma’s wicket, and himself walking in to bat on Tuesday.

Rohit (30) was dismissed towards the end of the fifth day’s play in the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton, offering no shot to a delivery from Tim Southee that jagged back in sharply.

With only a few overs left, Indian captain Virat Kohli could have sent in a nightwatchman. However, he decided against it and went out to bat, with India under extreme pressure. Virat Kohli returned unbeaten on 8 from 12 balls.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said that Rohit’s dismissal towards the end of the day was critical, but added that Virat Kohli made a big statement by walking in to bat at the fall of the opener’s wicket. The former Chinaman bowler opined:

“India lost two quick wickets last night. Rohit Sharma, just before stumps, was a crucial wicket for New Zealand to get. But, the one thing I liked about that one particular moment was Virat Kohli not going for the nightwatchman when he could have. In tough conditions, he went out and led his troops from the front. He wanted to make a statement to New Zealand bowlers that he was not scared of them. He was not shy and wanted to set himself up for a big innings today.”

Virat Kohli could be key to India’s chances of pushing for a win

With Cheteshwar Pujara (12 not out from 55) unlikely to attack and expected to continue his dogged defence, Virat Kohli could hold the key to India’s slim chances of pushing for a win. He would have to attack from the word go, but it could prove to be a double-edged sword.

If Virat Kohli falls early, India could be in real danger of being bowled out cheaply. Hogg admitted that New Zealand have the upper hand going into the final day’s play. He stated:

“This Test match is alive and well. I think that there is going to be a result at the end of it. There is plenty of cricket to be played today. There is going to be sunshine around and, finally, we are going to get a full day’s play. New Zealand is in the box seat for me.”

India ended Day 5 of the WTC final at 64 for 2 from 30 overs, with a lead of 32 runs.

