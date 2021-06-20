WTC final: “Virat Kohli showed great application and game awareness” - Salman Butt

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has praised India captain Virat Kohli for batting with great focus despite the challenging conditions on Day 2 of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand.

After a defiant start, India lost their way and were in trouble at 88 for 3. However, Kohli (44*) and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane (29*) lifted India with a defiant half-century stand. India ended Day 2 of the WTC final at 146 for 3 in 64.4 overs.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt hailed Kohli for his application and reading the game situation very well. He said:

“Kohli looked in complete control and focused on the job and Rahane is giving him good support. Even Pujara spent some time out in the middle even though he did not score many.”

Responding to a query on Kohli having hit only one boundary despite having faced 124 balls on Day 2 of the WTC final, Butt pointed out:

“That is his is application and attention to detail. His showed great game awareness and batted as per the demands of the situation. Cricket literate public are aware that, given the conditions, it was exactly the kind of innings required. If New Zealand do not get 2-3 wickets early on Sunday, they could be in some trouble. The second new ball is also coming up, so that will be crucial as well.”

Shubman Gill & Rohit Sharma batted with control; India ahead in WTC final: Salman Butt

That's about it from Day 2⃣ of the #WTC21 Final in Southampton!



The day's play is called off due to bad light. #TeamIndia will resume Day 3⃣, with @imVkohli & @ajinkyarahane88 starting the proceedings.



See you tomorrow, folks! 👋



Scorecard 👉 https://t.co/CmrtWscFua pic.twitter.com/C51Leqm8mt — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

After losing the toss and being asked to bat first, India were in danger of losing early wickets against the moving ball in overcast conditions. However, Rohit Sharma (34) and Shubman Gill (28) defied the Kiwis with a defiant 62-run opening stand on Day 2 of the WTC final. Praising the Indian openers, Butt said:

“After a long time, I have seen such finesse in batting in England. I was pleased to see a new batsman like Shubman Gill play with such control. If you look at his front foot, it was right under the eye. He did not push away from the body. He allowed the ball to swing and played his strokes. Even when he got short balls, he was fully in control of the pulls.”

Butt further added that although India are somewhat in control now, they are not entirely out of trouble. The former Pakistan skipper added:

“Rohit Sharma also displayed great temperament and curbed his natural instinct. Both openers left the ball very well. New Zealand bowled well under overcast conditions. Yes, the batsmen could not convert starts, but the Indian openers did not allow early wickets to fall. India are in control as of now, but they are not out of trouble. In England, you can easily lose 2-3 wickets quickly. If India take the total of 275-325, and if the spinners come in on the last two days, India are in with a great chance in the WTC final.”

While Day 2 of the WTC final produced some engrossing cricket, bad light halted play more than once. There could be more interruptions on Day 3 with forecast for rain.

Looks like the waiting game will continue as the covers are now on.#WTC21 https://t.co/emFQmAoc1x — BCCI (@BCCI) June 19, 2021

Looking forward for Shikhar Dhawan's captaincy! - Yuvraj Singh in an exclusive Interview with SK

Edited by Samya Majumdar