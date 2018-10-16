×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

World XI that can beat subcontinental teams at home

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
16 Oct 2018, 21:19 IST

Team India was back to its imperious best when the subcontinental champions took field at home again, recording convincing wins over the Windies in both the Test games. At the same time in UAE, Pakistan had Australia reeling for four days and it took a majestic effort by Usman Khawaja and Tim Paine to save the day for the Aussies. Similarly, Sri Lanka got the better of Proteas with a 2-0 result while Bangladesh outclassed the mighty Australians previous year, later drawing the series.

The subcontinent has become a track of domination, a turf more invincible than the traditional English and Australian turfs; for playing in these conditions requires a team to have good spinners and good players of spin, as well as adaptation to the hot and humid weather.

We compile a team comprising of stalwarts from different teams that can overpower the subcontinental powerhouses at home:

# Openers


Hashim Amla (South Africa)


Image result for hashim amla test

The elegant opener from South Africa has all the technical intricacies to succeed in the subcontinent. Amla has the ability to anchor the innings by scoring big hundreds and it is an uphill task for the bowlers to dismiss him once he gets set. The South African is a good player of spin, which has been an instrumental factor in his success on the Asian turfs.

Amla has amassed 7 hundreds in the subcontinent, with 4 of them coming in India. He was particularly spectacular against India in the tour of 2008, wherein he amassed 3 centuries in 2 matches including an unbeaten double hundred. The 35-year old also proved his mettle on viciously turning tracks with an uncharacteristic 244-ball 25 as per the need of the hour in the 2015 tour as his side's captain.

Kraigg Brathwaite (Windies)


Image result for kraigg brathwaite test career

The vice captain of the Caribbeans, Brathwaite is one of the senior players of the present crop of players and has played red ball cricket at all the active subcontinental venues. Though he could not make much of an impact this time round, he has been a decent run scorer at the top of the order in away tours. His best performance in Asia came against Pakistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2016, when he carried his bat across both the innings, becoming the first opener to do so.

Brathwaite also claimed a 6-wicket haul against Sri Lanka at the P Sara Oval, Colombo with his off spin.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Joe Root Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
I Breathe Cricket
Australian pacer suffers mystery disease, fan tries to...
RELATED STORY
Cheteshwar Pujara: Cramp. Cripple. Crash.
RELATED STORY
5 instances where most runs in an innings was by a...
RELATED STORY
2 Tests in cricket history that ended in a tie
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India’s Test series against West Indies is...
RELATED STORY
Kohli breaks world record, Australia announce captain,...
RELATED STORY
Strongest Test XI featuring the players from the top ten...
RELATED STORY
The World ODI XI that can beat 2015 World Cup Champions...
RELATED STORY
India's Strongest XI against Windies for the second Test
RELATED STORY
World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 04 Oct
IND 649/9
WIN 181/10 & 196/10
India win by an innings and 272 runs
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct
WIN 311/10 & 127/10
IND 367/10 & 75/0
India win by 10 wickets
WIN VS IND live score
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us