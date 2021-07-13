"Would get spooked if you didn't sleepwalk" - Sanjay Manjrekar reacts to Sachin Tendulkar's amusing birthday wish

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has reacted to Sachin Tendulkar’s hilarious birthday wish.

Manjrekar turned 56 on Monday, and Tendulkar took to Twitter to greet his former India and Mumbai teammate on the occasion. Tendulkar tweeted:

"Many happy returns of the day, my teammate & room partner @sanjaymanjrekar! Hope you are not spooked by my sleepwalking anymore."

Responding to Tendulkar’s birthday wish, Manjrekar joked that he would actually get spooked when the Master Blaster did not sleepwalk. Manjrekar tweeted:

"Ha ha no… got used to it very quickly. Would get spooked after that if you didn’t sleep walk."

Apart from being a legendary cricketer, Tendulkar was also known for being a sleepwalker during his playing days.

He and Manjrekar were roommates in some of the series they played together, during which Manjrekar had an experience of Tendulkar’s habit of sleepwalking.

Manjrekar played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India from 1987 to 1996, scoring 2043 and 1994 runs respectively. He scored five international hundreds during his career.

When Sachin Tendulkar scared Sourav Ganguly

Manjrekar was not the only one to witness Tendulkar sleepwalking. The latter’s former captain and longtime teammate, Sourav Ganguly, also experienced Tendulkar walking while sleeping.

Speaking on Breakfast with Champions a few years back, Ganguly recalled a funny incident and said:

"We were roommates in England. So, one day I saw he was walking in the room. I said to myself, he must gone to the bathroom and I slept facing the other side. I didn't ask him anything the next day. Second day, I again saw him walking in the room. So I woke up and sat thinking, what does he do at 1.30 in the night. He takes a round in the room and then sits on the chair, returns and then sleeps next to me.

"So next day I told him, 'you're scaring me, what do you do at night?' He said 'No, I walk while sleeping'...He had this habit of sleepwalking."

The Tendulkar-Ganguly pair is regarded as one of the finest in the history of one-day cricket. The duo holds the record for scoring the most runs as an opening pair in ODIs - 6609 runs in 136 innings.

