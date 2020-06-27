×
Would love to play in the TNCA league, says S Sreesanth

  • S Sreesanth was looking forward to be a part of the TNCA league.
  • Former Indian trainer Ramji Srinivasan revealed that S Sreesanth was training rigorously and was fully focused.
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
ANALYST
News
Modified 27 Jun 2020, 20:22 IST
S Sreesanth was looking forward to be a part of the TNCA league.
S Sreesanth was looking forward to be a part of the TNCA league.

Kerala pacer S Sreesanth revealed that he was looking forward to playing in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association league as he eyed a return to cricket after seven long years. S Sreesanth had spent his early days in Chennai and he revealed that he had a fair idea of the conditions and the way the pitch at Chepauk behaved.

“I have fond memories of Chennai. I learnt the ropes of fast bowling from Dennis Lillee and TA Sekar. I have great memories of playing at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The wickets, conditions and quality of batsmen make it challenging for bowlers. I would love to play in the TNCA leagu. I am bowling with passion and slowly getting back my rhythm. I am enjoying my bowling and the process that a first-class cricketer has to undergo to perform at the Ranji level,” Sreesanth told New Indian Express.

Fitness has always been S Sreesanth's asset: Ramji Srinivasan

S Sreesanth had been training with the U23 Kerala players as well as Kerala Ranji Trophy players like Sachin Baby. One of the main components of physical fitness is maintaining a proper diet and former Indian trainer Ramji Srinivasan revealed that S Sreesanth had transformed from celebrity training to sports training.

Although changing the type of training was a difficult task, Srinivasan revealed that S Sreesanth managed a smooth transition and that he was more focused than ever and eager to get back to playing cricket.

“Sreesanth has shifted from celebrity type of training to sports training, which is an amazing transformation. To make the shift in a few months and rekindle muscle memory is a daunting task. But he has taken it very well. Fitness has always been his asset. He is disciplined and committed,” said Ramji.
Published 27 Jun 2020, 20:22 IST
Kerala Cricket Indian Cricket Team S Sreesanth Cricket News Today
