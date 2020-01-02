×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Would swap 2019 success for father's health, says Ben Stokes

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 02, 2020
Jan 02, 2020 IST

England
England's Mr Dependable Ben Stokes says that he would swap his happiness to see his father healthy.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has had an incredible 2019 by first playing a blinder in the World Cup Final to win his team the maiden title and then played a heroic knock at Leeds to help England level the Ashes series. He was named as BBC's Sportsman of the Year and was in the form of his life.

However, when Ben Stokes travelled with his team for the tour of South Africa, his father Gerard Stokes also travelled to Johannesburg to see his son play. But unfortunately, he had to be hospitalized due to a serious illness. Although it was serious at the beginning, Stokes' father began to recover well quickly which in the end made him available for selection for the first Test.

"There have been some unbelievable highs, and some real lows, but to see out the year with my dad in hospital has put things into perspective. If someone could say 'I'll take everything away from you that happened this summer, but your dad is happy, healthy and watching you play cricket' then I'd say yeah, swap it," Ben Stokes wrote in his column for The Mirror.

The tour also saw several England players get sick and suffer due to bugs and change in atmosphere. Stokes believed that this certainly affected England's performance in the first Test which they lost by 107 runs.

 "We've nicknamed it 'The Cursed Tour' so far because it wasn't a great time for us in terms of the team trying to build up to an important Test series," said Stokes.

"It will never be an excuse, but I hope people can understand that physically and mentally it was a huge challenge, getting up in the night, not sleeping, not eating. It all has an effect and over the course of a match you really feel it," he concluded.

South Africa vs England 2019-20 England Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Ben Stokes Test cricket England vs South Africa Head to Head South Africa vs England 2019-20 Teams & Squads
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
England in South Africa 2019/20
1st Test | Thu, 26 Dec
RSA 284/10 & 272/10
ENG 181/10 & 268/10
South Africa won by 107 runs
RSA VS ENG live score
2nd Test | Tomorrow, 02:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
4th Test | Fri, 24 Jan, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st ODI | Tue, 04 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd ODI | Fri, 07 Feb, 04:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 09 Feb, 01:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
1st T20I | Wed, 12 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 14 Feb, 09:30 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 16 Feb, 06:00 PM
South Africa
England
RSA VS ENG preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Sri Lanka in India 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
India Under 19s in South Africa 2019
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
Big Bash League
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us