WPL 2023: 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's MI vs GG encounter 

The two teams that kickstarted the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) - are set to go head-to-head once again in Match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

MI are the team to beat in the tournament so far thanks to their unwavering confidence and dominant displays.

Skippered by Harmanpreet Kaur, they have won four games in a row and have all of their boxes ticked. A victory tonight would guarantee them a spot in the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, the Giants are at the other end of the spectrum with just a single win against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) from their four matches so far.

They are currently second last in the points table and need to get their act together ahead of the mega clash against MI.

Both MI and GG will look to put up a show at the Brabourne Stadium. The ground has seen multiple high-scoring encounters in the tournament so far and batters will likely have their say once again on Tuesday.

On that note, here are three batters who are likely to be among the runs in the upcoming WPL match between MI and GG:

#3 Harleen Deol - GG

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Harleen Deol has been the only Gujarat batter to look comfortable in almost every game. The right-hander has provided stability to the Giants' inconsistent top and middle order.

Deol is the highest run-getter for her franchise, accumulating 133 runs at an average of 33.25 and a strike rate of 143.01 across four innings.

The onus will once again be on the 24-year-old to pile on the runs for Gujarat and utilize her good form with the bat.

#2 Yastika Bhatia - MI

Yastika Bhatia in action for Mumbai Indians in the WPL

After a couple of quiet games for the Mumbai Indians, Yastika Bhatia is delivering on her promise. The young Indian opener was at her fluent best against the UP Warriorz, smashing 42 runs off just 27 deliveries to provide a blistering start for her side in the powerplay.

The wicket-keeper batter has gelled really well with her opening partner Hayley Matthews and both are in blistering form at the moment.

Bhatia will want to carry her momentum into the match on Tuesday.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

Harmanpreet Kaur has struck two fifties in WPL so far.

Mumbai skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has taken the marquee league by storm. The middle-order batter is at the peak of her powers, not giving the opposition an inch.

Switching to beast mode every time she batted, Kaur has mustered 129 runs at an average of 129 and a strike rate of 181.7 so far in the tournament.

Gujarat's bowlers will be determined to see the back of Kaur as early as possible, especially considering their wounds from Match 1, where the Indian skipper clobbered 14 boundaries against them, will still be fresh.

Poll : 0 votes