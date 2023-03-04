WPL 2023: 3 players who could score most runs in today's MI vs GGT match 

The much-awaited Women's Premier League 2023 (WPL) is about to commence when Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the curtain-raiser at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 4.

WPL 2023 strives to usher in a new era in women's cricket much like the Indian Premier League revolutionized men's cricket. For the WPL's first season, the biggest names in women's cricket have gathered in Maharashtra as only two venues in DY Patil Stadium and Brabourne Stadium will host the entire tournament.

Both MI and GGT have some amazing talent in their ranks and will be eyeing to kickstart their campaign on a winning note. Given that it will be the first match of the tournament, the pitch at the DY Patil Stadium in expected to be fresh and ideal for batting.

Batters from both franchises will be hoping to make full use of the conditions and fans can expect a great battle between the two sides.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting the three batters who might score the most runs in Match 1 of the WPL 2023 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt - Mumbai Indians

The joint-most costliest overseas buy (₹3.20 crore) at the WPL 2023 auction, Nat Sciver-Brunt will enter the franchise tournament on the back of some serious form.

She ended the recent ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 as the batter with the best batting average (72.00) and the best batting strike rate (141.18, among batters who have scored more than 100 runs).

Sciver-Brunt scored a total of 216 runs across five matches at the ICC event and ended the campaign as the second-highest run-getter. Her inclusion in the MI middle-order will certainly bolster their middle-order and the Mumbai-based will hope Sciver-Brunt continues her red-hot form.

#2 Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants)

Player of the Match in the Finals of the Women's T20 World Cup 2023, Beth Mooney will lead the Gujarat Giants side in the WPL.

The Australian opener is renowned for being a big-match player, and her Women's T20 World Cup 2023 scores of 74 (in the finals) and 54 (in the semi-finals) goes on to suggest that as well.

Given there's a dearth of star Indian batters in the GGT team, the onus will be on Mooney to shine and she will be determined to make an impact as the skipper as well.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians)

India's star captain Harmanpreet Kaur will be extra motivated to lead her side Mumbai Indians to their first win of the tournament in their opening match in front of their home supporters.

The middle-order dasher was India's best batter in their semi-final clash against Australia before she endured an unlucky run-out. Harmanpreet was distraught after her dismissal but will now put everything to bed and start afresh.

Her ability to hit sixes at will make her a prime wicket for Gujarat and Harmanpreet will no doubt try to boss them with her flair.

