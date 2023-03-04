WPL 2023 opening ceremony telecast channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

WPL 2023 opening Ceremony will begin soon. The BCCI has planned a grand function ahead of the inaugural Women's Premier League match between Gujarat Giants and Mumbai Indians at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai.

All matches of WPL 2023 will start at either 3:30 PM IST or 7:30 PM IST, but the BCCI has pushed the start time for the inaugural match to 8:00 PM IST. The organizers may have delayed the start because of the grand opening ceremony that will precede the encounter between the Gujarat Giants and the Mumbai Indians.

As per reports, all the tickets for the match between Mumbai and Gujarat have been sold out. The gates have already opened at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy.

Here are all the details you need to know about the WPL 2023 opening Ceremony.

When will WPL Opening Ceremony start?

WPL 2023 opening Ceremony will start at 6:25 PM IST. A media release from WPL stated that big names like Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon and AP Dhillion will perform at the grand stage.

"Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars – Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," WPL stated.

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony is on which TV channel?

A grand closing ceremony took place in IPL 2022 (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Fans in India can watch the opening ceremony of the Women's Premier League live on Sports18 1, Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 Khel. Live streaming is free on Jio Cinema website and application.

The toss for the first match between Gujarat and Mumbai will take place at 7:30 PM IST, meaning the opening ceremony will end around 7:20 PM IST.

Get India vs Australia Live Score updates at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest updates and news.

Poll : 0 votes