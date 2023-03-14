WPL 2023: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants match (Updated) 

The 12th match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) witnessed the Mumbai Indians (MI) extend their dominant run. They earned yet another mammoth win over the Gujarat Giants (GG) on March 14 at the Brabourne Stadium. This win not only extends MI's winning run but also seals their progress into the playoffs, becoming the first team to do so.

Sneh Rana won the toss and elected to bowl first and did not waste time in making their first breakthrough. World No.1 T20I all-rounder, Ashleigh Gardner, dismissed the in-form Hayley Matthews for a duck in the very first over itself.

Yastika Bhatia continued her fine run of form at the top of the order and had Nat Sciver-Brunt for company as the pair coasted through the powerplay. After they were dismissed in the space of two overs, the rebuilding job was down to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

The ace batter responded in style by scoring a fifty that led the league leaders to a competitive total of 162-8.

GG were handed a heavy blow after losing Sophie Dunkley off the very first delivery of the run chase. Much like the previous encounter between the two sides, GG were never in the run chase and went on to lose three wickets inside the powerplay.

Things took a turn for the worse as they struggled to build a partnership and eventually crumbled to a disappointing all-out.

WPL 2023 Orange Cap list updated

Nat Sciver-Brunt had a game to remember

DC skipper Meg Lanning began the second half of the campaign as the Orange Cap holder and still holds onto the top spot, albeit by a small margin.

The in-form Nat Sciver-Brunt, on the back of her splendid knock after coming into bat in the first over, rose to the fourth spot in the WPL Orange Cap rankings. The English all-rounder now has 182 runs at an average of 91.

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who registered her third fifty of the campaign, is only two runs short of her teammate and occupies the fifth spot. Hayley Matthews slipped out of the top five after being dismissed for a duck.

Yastika Bhatia and Harleen Deol were among the runs as well to maintain the presence of Indian batters in the top 10 along with Shafali Verma.

WPL 2023 Purple Cap list updated

Hayley Matthews rose upto the second spot

Purple cap holder Saika Ishaque finished wicketless for the first time in the tournament. She was introduced late into the attack, but could not find a breakthrough in her three overs while conceding 13 runs. She still tops the list with 12 wickets but is being closely tailed.

MI all-rounder Hayley Matthews picked up figures of 3-23 to become the second bowler to reach double figures in terms of wickets in WPL 2023.

Amelia Kerr, who was among the wickets with a spell of 2-18 off her four overs, also climbed to the fourth spot. She leapfrogged Shikha Pandey and Tara Norris in the process.

MI's dominance with the ball was reflected on the WPL Purple Cap list as Nat Sciver-Brunt also broke in with a three-wicket haul of her own. She is currently ranked eighth with six wickets to her name.

