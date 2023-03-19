WPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios for RCB, Gujarat Giants and UP Warriorz (Updated) as on March 18

The race to the WPL 2023 playoffs is underway. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have booked their place in the top three, but one spot is still up for grabs.

Three teams, Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, are in the race to grab that spot. RCB and GG were in action last night (March 18) at the Brabourne Stadium, where the Bangalore-based franchise cruised to an emphatic eight-wicket win to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Only four games remain in the WPL 2023 league stage. Before looking at the playoffs qualification scenario for all teams, here's a look at the WPL 2023 points table as on March 18:

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 (Q) Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 0 10 +2.670 2 (Q) Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 0 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 6 3 3 0 6 -0.117 4 Royal Challengers Bangalore 7 2 5 0 4 -1.044 5 Gujarat Giants 7 2 5 0 4 -2.511

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have already qualified. Here's what the other three teams need to do to ensure a berth in the next round of the Women's Premier League.

#1 How can UP Warriorz qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs?

UP Warriorz are third in the points table with three wins from six games. They have earned six points, and their net run rate is -0.117.

UPW have almost qualified for the playoffs. They need to win one of their remaining two games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals to confirm their berth.

Here's a summary of their qualification scenario for WPL 2023 playoffs:

UP Warriorz will qualify if they beat Gujarat Giants or Delhi Capitals.

If Warriorz lose against both Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, they will still qualify if they do not lose by big margin, and their net run rate is superior than GG and RCB.

If UPW lose both games, and RCB record a big win against or GG beat UPW by a considerable margin, UPW will be eliminated.

#2 How can Royal Challengers Bangalore qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs?

Unlike UP Warriorz, Royal Challengers Bangalore do not have their fate in their own hands. The Smriti Mandhana-led outfit failed to win their first five games, and their poor performances in those matches are hurting them now.

RCB have been in great form in recent games, recording wins against the UP Warriorz and the Gujarat Giants. They need another big win against Mumbai Indians on March 21 and hope that UP Warriorz lose both their games. RCB will also have to hope that Gujarat Giants do not beat UPW by a big margin.

Here's a brief summary of how RCB can qualify for the playoffs:

RCB need to beat Mumbai Indians by a big margin on March 21.

UP Warriorz must lose their games against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals.

Gujarat Giants do not have a better net run rate than RCB.

#3 How can Gujarat Giants qualify for WPL 2023 playoffs?

Gujarat Giants had a golden chance to inch closer to the playoffs on Saturday, but they ended up suffering a eight-wicket loss against Royal Challengers Bangalore. GG have slipped to fifth spot in the standings with four points from seven games.

Gujarat have the worst net run rate (-2.511) among all the teams. GG will have to replicate Mumbai Indians' performance from the WPL 2023 opener and thrash UP Warriorz by 130-140 runs on March 20 to keep their qualification hopes alive.

They will also have to hope that RCB lose against Mumbai Indians, and Delhi Capitals thrash UP Warriorz by at least 50 runs. GG have been virtually eliminated from the tournament, but here's a mathematical possibility of the Giants qualifying for the WPL 2023 playoffs:

Gujarat Giants beat UP Warriorz by 130+ runs.

RCB lose against MI.

UP Warriorz lose against Delhi Capitals by at least 50 runs.

If Gujarat Giants decide to chase against UPW, they will have almost zero chance of qualifying for the WPL 2023 playoffs.

