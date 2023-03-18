WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz game

Mumbai Indians (MI) continue to be at the top of the WPL 2023 points table despite their loss against the UP Warriorz earlier today. The Warriorz became the first team to defeat the Mumbai-based franchise in the Women's Premier League.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and decided to field first at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. The decision worked in her team's favor as a three-wicket haul from Sophie Ecclestone helped the Lucknow-based franchise bowl their opponents out for just 127 runs.

Chasing 128 to record their third win of the season, the UP Warriorz lost three wickets for just 27 runs in 6.1 overs. Thirties from Tahlia McGrath and Grace Harris brought the Warriorz back into the contest.

In the end, an unbeaten 24-run sixth-wicket partnership between Deepti Sharma and Sophie Ecclestone helped the UP Warriorz complete a five-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians.

UP Warriorz tightened their grip over the 3rd spot in WPL 2023 points table

Courtesy of their five-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians, the UP Warriorz have strengthened their grip over the third position in the WPL 2023 points table. The Warriorz have registered three wins and three losses in six matches, with their net run rate being -0.117.

The second match of today's double-header will begin soon, where Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will square off against the Gujarat Giants (GG). Both teams are in the bottom half of the WPL 2023 points table.

Here are the WPL standings ahead of the match between RCB and GG.

Position Teams P W L NR Pts NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 6 5 1 0 10 +2.670 2 Delhi Capitals 6 4 2 0 8 +1.431 3 UP Warriorz 6 3 3 0 6 -0.117 4 Gujarat Giants 6 2 4 0 4 -2.523 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore 6 1 5 0 2 -1.550

Both Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore desperately need a win tonight to keep themselves alive in the competition. GG hold the fourth spot right now with four points from six matches, while RCB are below them in fifth position with only two points from six outings.

