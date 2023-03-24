WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in the Eliminator between MI and UPW 

After surpassing the league stage battle, two top-quality teams in Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to cross swords in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

Despite winning the first five back-to-back fixtures to start their campaign, Mumbai failed to end up as the league leaders. They, however, will be determined to seal their spot in the finals after beating UP.

UP, meanwhile, will take confidence from their win over MI the last time the two teams met in the league stage. The Alyssa Healy-led unit weren't the most consistent team in the tournament, but their four wins were enough to bag their spot in third place in the league table.

Despite some low-scoring games at the Navi Mumbai ground recently, a fresh surface is expected, giving batters a chance to have their say tonight.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who could score the most runs in today's high-octane Eliminator between MI and UPW.

#3 Tahlia McGrath - UPW

Tahlia McGrath in action for UPW [WPLT20]

All-rounder Tahlia McGrath is currently in the form of her life. In eight matches so far, the Australian international has smashed 295 runs at an immaculate average of 59.0. She is currently the second-leading run-scorer of the tournament.

The No.1 ranked women's T20I batter has certainly lived up to the billing and will possess a major threat against Mumbai bowlers, who have struggled a lot in the recent games.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

Harmanpreet Kaur has recorded three WPL fifties [WPLT20]

After enjoying starts in seven straight matches, MI captain Harmanpreet Kaur endured a rare failure in the last game against Bangalore.

However, given her champion character, Harmanpreet is expected to put her last performance behind and start afresh in the Eliminator. She will be determined to guide her troops into the ultimate final on the back of her incredible batting form.

So far in the tournament, the 34-year old has mustered 230 runs at an average of 46.00 and at a strike rate of around 150.

With 38 fours in the tournament so far, Harmanpreet is the Indian with the most boundaries at WPL 2023 and would love to add a lot more to her tally.

#1 Alyssa Healy - UPW

With 5,902 T20 runs to her name, Alyssa Healy is known for destroying her opponents in the shortest format of the game. The Australian legend is no stranger to playing big matches and has proven that she can soak in the pressure and dominate any bowling attack in the world.

The UPW skipper has managed to smash 242 runs at an average of 34.5 across eight innings and is currently the fifth-leading run-getter of the tournament.

The newly-turned 33-year old, who is celebrating her birthday today as well, would definitely want to make the day memorable and guide UP into the finals.

