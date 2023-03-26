WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in the Finals between MI and DC 

The action in the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 has finally reached its culmination as Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are all set to lock horns in the final of the tournament. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 26.

With a date set for ultimate glory, both teams will look to establish their bragging rights over the other. Throughout the course of the WPL, the two sides have played scintillating cricket which has taken the league by storm.

MI kickstarted the tournament on a breathtaking note, winning all the first five of their matches. They were on course to end the league stage as table-toppers before DC piped them with four wins in their last five outings.

With the two teams having beaten each other once in the tournament so far, the final promises to be another action-packed encounter.

Despite some low-scoring games at the Mumbai ground recently, a fresh surface is expected, giving batters a chance to have their say tonight.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three batters who could score the most runs in today's high-octane finale between MI and DC.

#3 Alice Capsey - DC

Alice Capsey in action for DC [WPLT20]

One of those batters who has enjoyed a great start almost every time she has stepped into the middle, Alice Capsey has been a pure entertainer for DC so far. Her 159 runs (at a strike rate of 159.00) across six innings include several clutch cameos that have upped the ante for her franchise more often than not.

Having smashed ten sixes in the WPL so far, Capsey will look to replicate her heroic knock against Mumbai in their previous fixture, where the England international muscled 38 runs off 17 balls, including five maximums.

#2 Natalie Sciver-Brunt - MI

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase (₹3.20 crore) at the WPL 2023 auction, Natalie Sciver-Brunt let her bat do the talking when her side needed it the most. In the eliminator against UP, the 30-year-old mustered 72 runs in 38 balls, smashing nine boundaries and a couple of sixes in the process.

Owing to her fiery knock, Sciver-Brunt became the highest run-getter for her franchise, having scored 272 runs at an average of 54.5 and at a strike rate of 149.45. The talented all-rounder will be vying for a title-winning performance against Delhi in the finals as well.

#1 Meg Lanning - DC

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Perhaps one of the most prolific batters in the tournament so far, Meg Lanning has been in ominous touch, to say the least.

Despite not racking up big scores in the last couple of fixtures, the DC skipper has done enough damage to be the highest run-getter in the WPL with 310 runs at an average of 51.67 across eight innings.

She’s played a great role as the opener for her side so far and will look to give her team another rollicking start against Mumbai in the final.

