WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's GGT vs RCB clash

With both teams desperate for a win, Gujarat Giants (GG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to battle each other in the sixth match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 8.

RCB haven’t lived up to the expectations yet. Although they are a strong team on paper, the Royal Challengers have failed to make an impact on the field.

The Giants, on the other hand, did well to bounce back after a huge loss against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the season opener. Defending a 169-run total against UP Warriorz (UPW), they reduced the opposition to 105-7 and found themselves in a strong position before a heroic effort from Grace Harris took the Warriorz home.

Both GGT and RCB are yet to register a win in the competition. Hence, the battle between the two will be a great encounter with both teams looking to outdo each other in search of their elusive first win.

Most of the encounters played at the Brabourne Stadium have been high-scoring ones and it is expected to be a batting-friendly surface once again tonight. On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between GGT and RCB:

#3 Ellyse Perry - RCB

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

RCB's marquee overseas signing Ellyse Perry hasn't set the stage alight in the WPL so far. However, she looked in great touch during her 31-run knock against the Capitals before missing out in the previous fixture because of a run-out.

The six-time Women's T20 World Cup winner will be determined to make her mark in the tournament and fans might witness the 'Ellyse Perry show' tonight.

#2 Harleen Deol - GGT

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Harleen Deol has been part of India’s white-ball setup for the last couple of years and has shown glimpses of brilliance in the international arena.

The young Punjab-born right-hander was Gujarat's highest run-getter in their previous game against UPW, scoring 46 runs off 32 balls. She stabilized the innings for her team despite wickets falling from the other end.

Deol will want to build on her performance and go one step further on Wednesday.

#1 Smriti Mandhana - RCB

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Always a prime candidate to shine with the bat, Smriti Mandhana is another player who hasn't announced herself in the marquee tournament. With scores of 35 and 23, Mandhana did enjoy starts but failed to score big in the two games she has played for RCB.

The match against Gujarat, though, will give the RCB skipper a fresh opportunity to stamp her authority and lead her team from the front. Given her recent red-hot form for her national side, it wouldn't be a surprise if the southpaw takes the GGT bowlers to the cleaners in Mumbai.

