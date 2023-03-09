WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's MI vs DC match

Two of the most in-form teams are set to lock horns in Match 7 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) as the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

Both teams are currently in superb form, remaining unbeaten so far after playing two games apiece. Even if the tournament is still in its early stages, one cannot discount the significance of this match as the winner will look to tighten their hold on a spot in the finals.

Most of the encounters played at the DY Patil Stadium have been high-scoring ones and it is expected to be a batting-friendly surface once again tonight.

On that note, here's a look at the three batters who are likely to score the most runs in today's WPL match between MI and DC:

#3 Hayley Matthews - MI

The Caribbean love affair continues for the Mumbai franchise as Hayley Matthews proves to be an exciting power-hitter right up the order.

The West Indies skipper has taken the tournament by storm as she is the second-highest run-getter with 124 runs in two games. In the previous match against RCB, Matthews smashed an unbeaten 77 runs off just 38 balls to comfortably steer her side to chase the target.

While it may be slightly more tricky against Delhi, the Caribbean hitter will aim to maintain her explosive form.

#2 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is probably the face of Indian cricket and the WPL. The modern-day legend of the game has mustered over 2000 runs in franchise cricket and over 3000 runs in international cricket. She even set the stage on fire in the tournament opener when she clobbered 14 fours en route to a fantastic 65 off just 30 balls.

While Kaur didn't get a chance to bat in the previous game, the Capitals bowlers will want to see Kaur back to the pavilion as soon as possible. Otherwise, another 'Harman' show might be on the cards.

#1 Meg Lanning - DC

No surprises here, with Meg Lanning becoming the prime candidate to be amongst the runs on Thursday. The DC skipper has begun the tournament on a fantastic note, as she has torn every bowler apart and sent them all around the park.

Being the highest run-getter of the tournament, Lanning has clobbered 142 runs at an average of 71 across two innings. This also includes two back-to-back half-centuries.

If her ominous form is anything to go by, notching up her third consecutive fifty might not be an onerous task for the Australian legend.

