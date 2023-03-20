WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's MI vs DC match 

Two of the most in-form teams are set to lock horns in Match 18 of the ongoing Women’s Premier League (WPL) as the Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 20.

Mumbai, after enjoying five straight wins, endured their first defeat of the season against UP Warriorz (UPW) on Saturday. While they were the first team to qualify for the playoffs, a win against DC would certify their place as the league leaders.

Delhi, meanwhile, have been the second-best team in the WPL, having won four of their six encounters. The Meg Lanning-led unit will certainly want to hand Mumbai a tough time to solidify their chances to dethrone MI from the top.

With the surface in Navi Mumbai deteriorating as the season progresses, batters from both units will be required to apply themselves on the wicket and make the bowlers pay after being set.

On that note, let's take a shot at predicting three such batters who could find success in the upcoming WPL match between MI and DC.

#3 Hayley Matthews - MI

Hayley Matthews in action vs Delhi Capitals [WPLT20]

Caribbean star Hayley Matthews has been one of the wisest purchases at the WPL 2023 auction. The Mumbai-based franchise bagged the West Indies skipper at her base price (₹40 lakhs).

So far, she has scored 203 runs (second-most runs for MI) across six innings at an average of 40.60. Although MI endured their worst batting outing in the previous game against UP, Matthews ended the innings as the highest run-getter for her side, scoring 35 off 30.

Her hard-hitting strokeplay has put several bowlers under pressure in the campaign so far. While it may be slightly more tricky against Delhi, the Caribbean hitter will aim to maintain her explosive form.

#2 Meg Lanning - DC

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Perhaps one of the most prolific batters in the tournament so far, Meg Lanning has been in ominous touch to say the least.

Despite not racking up big scores in the last couple of fixtures, the DC skipper has done enough damage to be the second-highest run-getter in the WPL with 239 runs at an average of 47.8 across six innings.

With the tournament finally entering its business end, the DC camp would be hopeful that their leader will once again continue to dominate opposition bowlers like she did in the first half of the campaign.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

Harmanpreet Kaur in action for MI [WPLT20]

Although her luck with the toss has been worse in the tournament, Harmanpreet Kaur's batting prowess has been something to admire in WPL 2023.

Kaur has mustered 205 runs at an average of 68.33 and a strike rate of 166.7 so far in the tournament.

While the DC bowlers would be determined to send Kaur back as early as possible, the MI captain would love to stamp her authority once more and showcase why she is considered the face of Indian cricket.

