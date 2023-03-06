WPL 2023: Predicting 3 batters who could score the most runs in today's MI vs RCB clash 

After three entertaining clashes, the stage is set for an epic battle when Mumbai Indians (MI)takes on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 4 of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

The MI franchise will have a slight advantage in the tournament as every game of the WPL will be played in Mumbai. They set the stage alight when they hammered Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the tournament opener by a gigantic margin of 143 runs on Saturday (March 4).

RCB, on the other hand, faced a humbling defeat in their opening clash against the Delhi Capitals (DC). Their bowling had an off day as they leaked 223 runs before losing the encounter by 60 runs.

However, this encounter will be RCB's second fixture at the Brabourne Stadium. If their first fixture is anything to go by, it will be a batting paradise once again tonight.

On that note, let's take a look at three possible batters who could score the most runs in today's clash between MI and RCB.

#3 Hayley Matthews - MI

The Caribbean love affair continues for the Mumbai franchise as Hayley Matthews proves to be an exciting power-hitter for them right up the order.

West Indies skipper Matthews, gave MI a rampant start in their opening clash against GGT. The 24-year-old smashed three boundaries and four sixes, scoring 47 runs off 31 balls.

MI probably have the best middle-order, but the base price (₹40 L) acquisition of Matthews could prove to be a game-changing one for the blue and gold franchise.

#2 Smriti Mandhana - RCB

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Smriti Mandhana played some delightful shots on her debut for RCB.

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana would've hoped for a better start for her team. While RCB's crumbling defeat came as a huge disappointment to their fans, Mandhana and Co. will eye a shot at redemption against MI.

Although Mandhana didn't put up a huge score against DC, she looked comfortable enough during her knock of 35, which included five boundaries and a six.

The RCB southpaw would love to walk the talk for her franchise and come up with a clutch knock on Monday.

#1 Harmanpreet Kaur - MI

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Fifty in just 22 balls by captain Harmanpreet Kaur - what a show put on by Kaur.



No surprises here, with Harmanpreet Kaur becoming the prime candidate to be amongst the runs on Monday.

The MI skipper began the tournament on a fantastic note as she tore apart the Gujarat bowlers and sent them all around the park.

Kaur mustered 65 runs off just 30 balls. Moreover, she clobbered as many as 14 boundaries, seven off which came in successive balls.

RCB bowlers will want to see Kaur back to her pavilion as soon as possible, otherwise, another 'Harman' show might be on the cards for everyone.

