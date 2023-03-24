WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the Eliminator between MI and UPW 

Two high-quality teams in Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to cross swords in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

After bagging five straight wins to start off their campaign, MI were certain favorites to directly qualify for the finals. However, with two losses in their last three league stage matches, the Delhi Capitals (DC) pipped them in the standings and finished as the league leaders instead.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



Which team will face Delhi Capitals in the final? 🤔



#CricketTwitter #WPL #MI #UPW The stage is set for the ELIMINATOR of WPL 2023 🤩Which team will face Delhi Capitals in the final? 🤔 The stage is set for the ELIMINATOR of WPL 2023 🤩🔥Which team will face Delhi Capitals in the final? 🤔#CricketTwitter #WPL #MI #UPW https://t.co/7YR9he5mFw

UP, meanwhile, will take confidence from their win over MI the last time the two teams met in the league stage. The Alyssa Healy-led unit weren't the most consistent team in the tournament, but their four wins were enough to bag their spot in third place in the league table.

The average first-innings total in the last five WPL matches in Navi Mumbai has been below 130, hinting that as the tournament progresses, the surfaces are bound to get slower. Hence, despite some high-scoring encounters at the start of the tournament, the bowlers will have their say on the used decks.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the much-awaited Eliminator between MI and UPW.

#3 Amelia Kerr - MI

Mumbai should be cautious as the tournament's final stretch approaches given Amelia Kerr's mediocre recent batting form.

However, she has been a vital asset with the ball for her side, outfoxing several opposition batters with her wily off-spin. Kerr has been a constant threat with the ball and has 13 wickets to show for her efforts.

CricTracker @Cricketracker



What a terrific display of bowling from the trio.



#RCBWvMIW #WPL2023 Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Issy Wong shared seven wickets against RCB.What a terrific display of bowling from the trio. Amelia Kerr, Nat Sciver-Brunt, and Issy Wong shared seven wickets against RCB.What a terrific display of bowling from the trio.#RCBWvMIW #WPL2023 https://t.co/qgsjJ6ySAa

Having taken eight scalps in her last five outings, the Kiwi international will be determined to stamp her authority and add to her tally on Friday.

#2 Saika Ishaque - MI

Saika Ishaque in action for MI [WPLT20]

Probably the find of the season, Saika Ishaque began the campaign on the best possible note, wreaking havoc on the opposition batters with her guile. She leapfrogged everyone and was the record wicket-taker in the WPL for a large part of the season.

However, a slump saw Ishaque go wicketless in three consecutive matches before Ishaque finally ended the dry spell against Bangalore.

Wisden India @WisdenIndia



Can she win the Purple Cap this time?



#SaikaIshaque #WPL Saika Ishaque is the lone Indian in the top five.Can she win the Purple Cap this time? #WPL 2023 Saika Ishaque is the lone Indian in the top five.Can she win the Purple Cap this time?#SaikaIshaque #WPL #WPL2023 https://t.co/eihzoLz9Hd

Having picked up 13 scalps and becoming MI's joint-highest wicket-taker with a bowling average of 14.77, the left-arm spinner will look to take her game forward in the crunch tie against UPW.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone - UPW

Sophie Ecclestone is the highest wicket-taker in WPL 2023 [WPLT20]

No surprises here, as UP's Sophie Ecclestone will be a prime candidate to be amongst the wickets in the Eliminator against MI. The English left-armer has fancied the task against MI batters so far, having scalped three times in her last outing against the Mumbai-based franchise.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



She is now joint-purple cap holder with Saika Ishaque 🧢



📸: WPLT20



#MIvUPW #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Sophie Ecclestone shows why she is the No.1 bowler in the worldShe is now joint-purple cap holder with Saika Ishaque 🧢📸: WPLT20 Sophie Ecclestone shows why she is the No.1 bowler in the world 🔥She is now joint-purple cap holder with Saika Ishaque 🧢📸: WPLT20 #MIvUPW #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter https://t.co/7Vk7Vr9Q5T

Overall, the No. 1 ranked ICC T20I women's bowler has been nothing less than sensational in the tournament. She has picked up 14 wickets from eight matches at an average of just 14.00 and has an economy rate of just 6.22 in the league.

Being the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far, the 23-year-old will be extremely vital in the Eliminator as she has the capability to decide the fate of the match.

Poll : 0 votes