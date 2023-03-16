WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's DC vs GG clash 

With the games coming thick and fast, match 16 of the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) will witness the Gujarat Giants (GG) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC). The game will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 16.

Delhi Capitals strengthened their second spot in the points table after a thrilling victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their previous outing.

While Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians (MI) became the first team to qualify for the playoffs in the inaugural edition of the WPL, a victory against the Giants will ensure the Capitals' qualification.

Meanwhile, their opponents, Gujarat Giants, head into the contest on the back of another shambolic performance against the league leaders, resulting in their fourth defeat in five games.

As the tournament progresses, the surfaces are bound to get slower. Hence, despite some high-scoring encounters at the start of the tournament, the bowlers will dominate the proceedings on the used Mumbai wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's clash between DC and GG.

#3 Marizanne Kapp - DC

WPL 2023 - Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Capitals

Marizanne Kapp has done a brilliant job as an all-rounder so far. She has accumulated 79 runs at an average of 44.5 and has six wickets under her belt.

She bowled a sensational spell of 5/15 in four overs and registered the best bowling figures in the previous fixture against Gujarat. She will once again look to bring her A-game to the fore and blow away Gujarat batters.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner - GG

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner, showed glimpses of form in the last few matches.

She picked up a match-winning three-wicket haul against Bangalore, dismissing all three of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Kanika Ahuja. In the previous fixture against MI, she relished one of her finest performances, returning with figures of 3/34.

The No. 1 ranked women's T20I all-rounder has over 100 T20 wickets to her name and would love to add to her tally on Thursday.

#1 Shikha Pandey - DC

DC pacer Shikha Pandey put up back-to-back memorable performances, picking up six wickets in the last two games against RCB and GG.

Pandey is the highest wicket-taker for Delhi, having eight scalps to her name at an average of 16.25 and an economy of 6.84. The 33-year-old, who is in phenomenal form, will be determined to help her team with a few important wickets this time around.

