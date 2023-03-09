WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's match DC vs MI match 

A blockbuster clash awaits fans as two in-form teams Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) go head-to-head in the seventh match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming match is scheduled to be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, March 9.

The upcoming clash between skippers Harmanpreet Kaur and Meg Lanning makes it all the more interesting as the duo have been quite impactful as leaders of their respective sides.

Both franchises have been dominant in the tournament, with their players clicking on all fronts, including the bowling department as well. While the Mumbai Indians bowlers have inflicted all outs in both matches, Delhi Capitals bowlers have also taken 14 scalps in two games.

The upcoming game will also offer bowlers from both camps to shine, and in this article, we take a shot at predicting three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in the seventh match between MI and DC.

#3 Amelia Kerr - MI

While her batting skills are second to none, Amelia Kerr's bowling performances have been more than decent in WPL 2023 so far. The Kiwi off-spinner has picked up two wickets in as many matches for MI while leaking runs at only 7.41 along with a bowling average of 10.5.

Kerr's varied line and length have caused trouble for the opposition batters so far and the 22-year-old will try to be amongst wickets once again tonight.

#2 Tara Norris - DC

Star of the show for DC in their opening fixture, Tara Norris created history as she took a five-wicket haul against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. She claimed superlative figures of 5/29 to become the first-ever player from an associate nation (USA) to claim a fifer in either the WPL or the Indian Premier League (IPL).

After her heroics, however, Norris went wicketless in the next game against UP Warriorz and leaked 25 runs in just two overs.

The young left-arm pacer will look to prove her mettle against Mumbai, giving Delhi a chance to count on the advantage of fielding five foreigners.

#1 Saika Ishaque - MI

A star in making. Saika Ishaque, picked by Mumbai Indians for 10 Lakhs in auction has picked 6 wickets from 2 games. A star in making. https://t.co/VbZl73GNE6

Mumbai Indians' uncanny ability to unearth special talent is a well-documented story and Saika Ishaque seems to be the latest entrant in their talent fest.

The left-arm spinner was the star of the show for MI against Gujarat, claiming the first four-wicket haul in the WPL. She finished the match with figures of 3.1-1-11-4 before scalping two more times in the previous game against Bangalore.

Undoubtedly, she has been a force to be reckoned with so far and will look to replicate her performance against DC as well.

