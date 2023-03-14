WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs GG clash

The two teams that kicked off the tournament - Mumbai Indians (MI) and Gujarat Giants (GG) - are set to go head-to-head once again in Match 12 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, March 14.

Both franchises are currently at opposite ends of the points table. While Mumbai have been the team to beat, winning all four of their encounters so far, Gujarat are fourth in the table.

While a win tonight will seal a place for MI in the knockout stages, GG would be looking to cause an upset and put pressure on the teams above them in the table.

As the tournament progresses, the surfaces are bound to get slower. Hence, despite some high-scoring encounters at the start of the tournament, the bowlers will have their say on the used pitches in Mumbai.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's clash between MI and GG.

#3 Issy Wong - MI

Issy Wong of MI celebrating a wicket [Getty Images]

Issy Wong is slowly becoming an integral part of the Mumbai Indians' bowling attack. The 20-year-old pacer from Middlesex was unlucky not to pick up a wicket against the UP Warriorz (UPW) as she constantly troubled the opposition batters with her tight line and lengths.

In fact, Wong has been the best bowler in the tournament in terms of economy rate. She has leaked runs at a rate of just 4.92 in the league so far, taking four scalps in the process.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



📸: JioCinema



#GGvMI #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter Issy Wong's bowling action reminds us of a certain legend

The right-arm pacer, who can generate some swing with the new ball, will be looking to get herself back among the wickets in the upcoming fixture.

#2 Ashleigh Gardner - GG

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase at the WPL 2023 auction (₹3.20 crore), Ashleigh Gardner has blown hot and cold so far in the tournament.

After picking up just one wicket in the first two games, Gardner went on to pick up her first three-wicket haul of the WPL against Bangalore. However, she once again had a mediocre outing in the next game, going wicketless and leaking 22 runs in her only over against the Capitals.

CricTracker @Cricketracker



#CricTracker #HarryBrook #AshleighGardner #ICC Harry Brook and Ashleigh Gardner clinch the ICC Player of the Month award for February 2023.

The No.1-ranked women's T20 all-rounder, who has over 100 T20 scalps to her name, will want to put her last performance behind and add to her tally on Tuesday.

#1 Saika Ishaque - MI

Saika Ishaque is the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2023 [Pic Credit: Getty Images]

Saika Ishaque has been an absolute revelation in the inaugural edition of the WPL. The left-arm spinner was taken to the cleaners in the powerplay in the previous game against UP.

However, she showed immense character, bouncing back with the crucial wickets of Alyssa Healy and Tahlia McGrath in her last over to change the complexion of the match.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh:



3.1-1-11-4

4-0-26-2

3-0-13-3

4-0-33-3



Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath & holds the purple cap in WPL. Saika Ishaque, bought by Mumbai Indians for just 10 Lakh:3.1-1-11-4 4-0-26-2 3-0-13-3 4-0-33-3Some of the wickets are Lanning, Jemi, Shafali, Sophie Devine, Alyssa Healy, Tahlia McGrath & holds the purple cap in WPL. https://t.co/V0Gv3wLzMS

Being the leading wicket-taker with 12 scalps at an immaculate average of under seven, Ishaque has undoubtedly been a force to be reckoned with so far. MI will be banking on the left-arm spinner to continue her exploits against Gujarat. She picked up a four-wicket haul against the Giants in the tournament opener.

