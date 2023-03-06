WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's MI vs RCB match 

After three entertaining encounters, the stage is set for an epic battle between the Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). The much-awaited encounter is scheduled to be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 6.

The Mumbai-based franchise will want to make it back-to-back wins after securing a victory over Gujarat Giants (GGT) in the tournament opener on March 4. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led unit flexed their muscles in their historic 143-run plain-sailing victory.

Royal Challengers, on the other hand, faced a humbling defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC). They put on a lackluster show against the Capitals, leaking 223 runs in the first innings before making only 163 runs in their chase.

The pitch at the Brabourne Stadium proved to be a merry one for the batters on Sunday and it is expected to remain the same today. However, the DC bowlers demonstrated that if you bowl tight lines and lengths, you can create enough pressure on the batters.

On that note, let's take a look at the three possible bowlers who are expected to be amongst wickets in the clash between MI and RCB.

#3 Issy Wong - MI

England speedster Issy Wong had a terrific game against GGT. After hitting a six off the only ball she faced, the right-armer bowled a tight spell of 1/7 in three overs. Her ability to move the ball both ways early on makes her a prime candidate to be amongst wickets against RCB as well.

Although RCB have a star-studded top-order in Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine and Ellyse Perry, Wong isn't the one who backs out from any kind of a challenge.

#2 Megan Schutt - RCB

Australia v New Zealand - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023

This year's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 15 scalps in eight games so far, Megan Schutt endured a tough outing against Delhi. The Aussie pacer leaked 45 runs in her quota of four overs and also went wicketless on the day.

RCB fans will be hoping for a much better performance from their star overseas pacer. After all, she has taken 245 international wickets for her nation. Schutt will be determined to make a roaring comeback against Mumbai.

#1 Saika Ishaque - MI

Mumbai Indians' uncanny ability to unearth special talent is a well-documented story and Saika Ishaque seems to be the latest entrant in their talent fest. The left-arm spinner was the star of the show for MI against GGT, claiming her first four-wicket haul in the WPL. She finished the match with figures of 3.1-1-11-4.

Ishaque used her wily line and length to deceive the opposition batters and will look to replicate her heroics against the Royals.

