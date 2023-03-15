WPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's UPW vs RCB encounter 

In search of their first elusive win, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns with UP Warriorz (UPW) in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023. The upcoming game is scheduled to be played at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, March 15.

With five losses so far, RCB's inaugural season have been underwhelming, to say the least. Coupled with Smriti Mandhana's dismal form, the Bangalore franchise have struggled to deliver credible performances, as well as their bowling unit appears to be in dire straits.

In contrast, UPW haven't won two straight games so far in the competition. They have two victories in their first four games, which puts them in third place in the points table. A victory on Wednesday might increase their chances of earning a qualifying spot.

As the tournament progresses, the surfaces are bound to get slower. Hence, despite some high-scoring encounters at the start of the tournament, the bowlers will have their say on the used Mumbai wickets.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's clash between RCB and UPW.

#3 Deepti Sharma - UPW

UPW's most expensive signing at the WPL 2023 Auction, Deepti Sharma, has blown hot and cold in the tournament. While she has fared poorly with the bat, the all-rounder hasn't done anything too bad with the ball in hand.

With five wickets at an economy rate of just above eight under her belt, Sharma still has a lot of room for improvement. The 25-year-old, however, will take confidence from her last outing against RCB, where she returned with a fantastic three-wicket haul.

Being the vice-captain of the side, UPW would love Sharma to have more such performances under the belt before the knockout stages.

#2 Megan Schutt - RCB

Australia v South Africa - ICC Women's T20 World Cup South Africa 2023 Final

RCB's bowling unit has been woeful, to say the least so far. They haven't been prolific in the five games they have played. The onus will be on their premier bowlers, including Megan Schutt, to make a mark and turn their campaign around.

This year's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 15 scalps in eight games so far, Schutt endured a tough first four games for RCB. However, in the last game against Delhi Capitals, she fared decently, claiming her second WPL wicket while leaking just six runs per over.

RCB fans will be hoping for an even better performance from their star overseas pacer to return to winning ways.

#1 Sophie Ecclestone - UPW

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

The No. 1 ranked T20I bowler Sophie Ecclestone has been brilliant so far in the tournament. She has picked up eight wickets from four matches at an average of just 13.62 and has an economy rate of just 7.03 in the league.

Given her wily deception, it wouldn't be surprising to see the left-arm spinner amongst wickets against Bangalore on Wednesday.

Moreover, her battle with Smriti Mandhana will be fascinating to watch as the RCB southpaw has struggled against spinners in the ongoing competition.

