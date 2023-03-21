WPL 2023: Predicting top 3 run scorers for RCB-W vs MI-W match

There are only two league matches remaining in the Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) with both games scheduled to be played on Tuesday (March 21). The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the first game of the doubleheader. The UP Warriorz will face Delhi Capitals for the second.

Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians, and the UP Warriorz have confirmed their place in the playoffs of the tournament, but there's still plenty to play for on the final day. The team that finishes at the top of the table will go through directly to the finals, while teams at number two and three will battle it out in the Eliminator.

So, no side will want to give anything away at this stage of the WPL. Having already been knocked out of the playoff hunt, RCB has a chance to spoil Mumbai's party. All eyes will be on the first of the two games, which will be played at the DY Patil Stadium in the afternoon.

The venue has enough for both the batters and the bowlers, making for an engaging game of T20 cricket. Mumbai played the last day game held at this venue, scoring only 127 in the first innings and losing to the UP Warriorz.

So, the focus will once again be on the batters to see how they manage the conditions.

On that note, we predict the three batters who could be the highest run-scorers in this WPL contest:

#1 Hayley Matthews

Hayley Matthews has been a very valuable player this season

The all-rounder from West Indies is currently sitting at the top of the most valuable player chart in the tournament. Hayley Matthews has been sensational with both the bat and the ball, scoring 208 runs in 7 matches, while also taking 12 wickets.

The all-rounder will be hoping to carry on her best form, especially with the bat, against a side that has had issues in the powerplays during this tournament. After back-to-back losses, Mumbai's opening batter would be eager to get her side back on track.

#2 Sophie Devine

Sophie Devine played a stunning innings [Screengrab from RCB Twitter]

Sophie Devine was one run away from becoming the first batter to score a century in the WPL after putting on a great show against the Gujarat Giants. The New Zealand veteran scored 99 runs in 36 balls, completely demolishing the Gujarat bowling unit to help her side chase down 189 within 16 overs.

With that destructive knock, Devine jumped to the top of the run-scoring charts in this tournament, before being overtaken by Meg Lanning once again. With RCB playing their final game of the inaugural season of the WPL, Devine will want to do her best to regain the Orange Cap, even if it is only for a little while.

#3 Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana [Image: RCB on Twitter]

The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain has had a tournament to forget so far. Her struggles against off-spin became more evident than ever with the responsibility of captaincy seeming to play on her mind too. She has scored only 88 runs in six innings in the tournament so far.

However, this being the final game of the tournament for RCB, the captain will be hoping to sign off from the WPL on a high. With the shackles off and nothing but pride to play for, Smriti Mandhana could come out all guns blazing to find her best form once again.

