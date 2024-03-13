WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s DC vs GG match

Delhi Capitals (DC) will lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the final league-stage game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Wednesday, March 13.

Delhi have already confirmed their playoff berth with five wins from seven matches. However, they will look to continue the winning momentum in a bid to confirm their top-spot finish, which will help them seal a berth in the final.

Gujarat, on the other hand, will look to end their campaign with a win. They have had another dismal campaign this year and will look to test a few players in a bid to build a strong squad for the next season.

While there is not much to play for, this match will present players to achieve a few milestones. On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's DC vs GG match.

#1 Meg Lanning is six runs away from becoming the highest run-scorer in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals skipper Meg Lanning has been in breathtaking form this season. She has led the team from the front with consistent performances. The right-hander has aggregated 290 runs in seven games at an average of 41.42, including four half-centuries.

Lanning is currently second on the leaderboard for highest run-scorers and is five runs short of table-topper Deepti Sharma. If she manages to score six runs, Lanning will leapfrog Deepti to be the top scorer in WPL 2024.

#2 Jess Jonassen is two scalps away from becoming the highest wicket-taker this season

Delhi Capitals spinner Jess Jonassen has been spectacular ever since she was drafted into the playing XI. The left-arm spinner has picked up 10 wickets in five matches, including three three-wicket hauls.

Jonassen is currently third on the list of most wicket-takers for the season, trailing top-placed Sophie Ecclestone by just one scalp. Given the form she is in, it is highly likely that Jonassen would pick up two wickets and go past Ecclestone on Wednesday night.

#3 Beth Mooney could leapfrog Meg Lanning on the list of most boundaries hit in WPL 2024

After a below-par start to the WPL 2024 season, Beth Mooney got into the groove in the last few games. She has scored three consecutive half-centuries and has been their leading scorer with 285 runs from seven matches.

Mooney has struck 38 fours in this edition and is the second on the leaderboard for most boundaries hit in WPL 2024. If she hits three more fours, Mooney will go past table-topper Lanning, provided the latter doesn't hit any more boundaries on Wednesday and gets out cheaply.

