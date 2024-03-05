WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s DC vs MI match

In a clash of table-toppers in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024, Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will square off against each other at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, March 5.

The two teams have produced thrilling encounters in the past. The tournament opener this season saw them play a last-ball thriller, with Mumbai eking out a thrilling victory by hitting a six on the final delivery.

Tuesday's encounter is expected to be nothing short of a thriller as well. The upcoming match will present players from both camps with achieving some milestones

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today's DC vs MI match.

#1 Alice Capsey could go on to become the second-highest run-scorer in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Alice Capsey has had an excellent start to the WPL 2024 campaign. She smacked a quickfire 75 in the tournament opener against Mumbai Indians. The England cricketer also made some useful contributions in the last two games.

Overall, Capsey has now amassed 148 runs from three innings at an average of 49.33. If she manages to score 17 runs against Mumbai, the right-handed batter will be the second-highest run-scorer in WPL 2024.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Smriti Mandhana is the highest scorer with 219 runs from five games, including two half-centuries.

#2 Radha Yadav could leapfrog Sophie Ecclestone to be the leading wicket-taker in WPL 2024

Delhi Capitals' left-arm spinner Radha Yadav had an excellent outing in the last game against Gujarat Giants, picking up a three-wicket haul. The 23-year-old now has seven wickets to her name in this edition of the tournament.

She is currently second on the list of highest wicket-takers, only behind Sophie Ecclestone, who occupies the top spot by virtue of having better economy.

If Radha manages to pick up one wicket against Mumbai, she will go past Ecclestone to be the highest wicket-taker in this edition of the competition.

#3 Shafali Verma could go past 400 runs in the history of the tournament

Capitals' opener Shafali Verma has been a force to reckon with for her side. She has amassed 380 runs in 13 matches across two seasons. The right-handed batter needs only 20 runs to become only the third batter after Meg Lanning and Nat Sciver-Brunt to cross the 400-run mark in the WPL.

