WPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be broken in today’s GG vs MI match

The third game of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will see Gujarat Giants (GG) go up against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday.

This will be the Giants' first game of the season. They finished last in the points table in WPL 2023, winning only two of their eight games. The Giants have made some personnel changes to strengthen their squad and will look to come out with an intent.

Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, began from where they left last year. The defending champions defeated Delhi Capitals in a last-ball thriller in the tournament opener. Harmanpreet Kaur and company will look to continue their winning momentum and occupy the top spot in the standings.

On that note, let's take a look at three milestones that could be broken in today’s GG vs MI match.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner is 57 runs short of entering the top 10 in the highest run-scorers list in WPL

Ashleigh Gardner was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise poor campaign for Gujarat Giants in the last edition of the WPL. The Australian scored 204 runs from eight games at an average of almost 30, including two half-centuries.

Gardner is 57 runs short of No.10 placed Ellyse Perry, who represents Royal Challengers Bangalore. If she manages to score 57 runs today, Gardner will represent Perry as the 10th-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history.

#2 Hayley Matthews is two scalps away from becoming the highest wicket-taker in WPL

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hayley Matthews had an ordinary game in the tournament opener. The West Indian got out for a duck and returned wicketless against Delhi Capitals.

Matthews, who won Player of the Tournament last year, will look to return to her best against the Gujarat Giants. If she manages to pick up two scalps on Sunday, Matthews will leapfrog Sophie Ecclestone as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Matthews currently has 16 wickets under her belt as compared to Ecclestone's 17.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt is 26 runs away from becoming the top-scorer in the WPL

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Nat Sciver-Brunt is one of the greatest all-rounders in the history of the game. Bat, bowl, field, you name it and she can do it for you.

The England cricketer had a decent outing against the Delhi Capitals on Friday. She scored 19 runs and also picked up two wickets in that game.

Sciver-Brunt currently has amassed 351 runs from 11 matches in the tournament at an average of 58.50. If she manages to score 26 runs or more against Gujarat, she will replace Meg Lanning as the highest run-scorer in the tournament. Lanning has 376 runs under her belt from 10 games.

